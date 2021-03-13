Easy Trip Planners Q3 Results: A 26.3% Decline in Net Profit at ₹33.6 Million

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the online travel tech platform’s operating revenue dropped 6.5% to ₹150.5 crore.

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Results:

On Friday, Easy Trip Planners revealed its fiscal 2024–25 October–December quarter results (Q3FY25). February 14, showing a 26.3% decline in net profit to ₹33.6 crore, down from ₹45.6 crore during the same period the previous year. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the online travel tech platform’s operating revenue dropped 6.5% to ₹150.5 crore from ₹161 crore at the same time last year.

The net profit increased by 30% sequentially. From an operational perspective, the travel tech company’s December quarter profits before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by 22% to ₹48 crore from ₹61 crore during the same time the previous year. The margin decreased to 31.7% from 38% during the same time last year.

The travel agency booked 2.5 lakh hotel nights, representing a 172% year-over-year (YoY) increase and accounting for 11.1% of the gross booking income. The Train, Buses, and Others category had a 32% YoY increase in reservations to 3.6 lakhs, accounting for 2.1% of the total booking income.

“This quarter, the non-air business areas continued to be important growth drivers, demonstrating the efficacy of our diversification strategy. Nishant Pitti, Chairman of Easy Trip Planners, stated, “The Hotels segment performed well, with total hotel night bookings reaching 2.5 lakhs, reflecting a 172% YoY increase.”

“The success of our efforts to increase alliances and improve consumer offers, as well as the rising desire for online hotel bookings, are highlighted by this spike. In the meantime, Pitti stated that our Trains, Buses & Others business continued to grow, extending our reach beyond air travel.

Driving long-term, profitable growth largely depends on our strategy, which focuses on varied offers and operational improvements. We are still dedicated to providing our stakeholders with steady value, and we will continue to concentrate on broadening our market reach and bolstering our product line,” he continued.

Easy Trip Planners’ stock began Friday at ₹12.37 and fell more than 5% to an intra-day low of ₹11.73 before closing 2.61 percent down at ₹11.94 per share on the BSE. The travel agency has a market valuation of ₹4,231.63 crore as of February 14.