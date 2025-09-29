Exicom Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 - Stock Market Update

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd is an Indian company that specializes in providing solutions in the telecom, energy, and infrastructure sectors. It is known for designing and manufacturing high-quality products like telecom power systems, batteries, and renewable energy solutions. Exicom serves a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, energy, and transportation, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Exicom Share Price on NSE as of 29 September 2025 is 146.02 INR. Here are more details on Exicom Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹149.60

High Price: ₹150.00

Low Price: ₹144.62

Previous Close: ₹149.62

Volume: 358,011

Value (Lacs): ₹384.38

VWAP: ₹522.30

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹375.00

52-wk low: ₹130.37

Mkt cap: ₹2,029KCr

Face Value: ₹10

Exicom Share Price Chart

Exicom Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Exicom Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹360 2026 ₹420 2027 ₹480 2028 ₹540 2029 ₹600 2030 ₹660

Exicom Share Price Target 2025

Exicom share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹360. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Market Competition : Exicom operates in competitive sectors like telecom infrastructure and renewable energy, where several well-established players exist. Increased competition from both local and international companies could impact Exicom’s market share, pricing power, and profitability, negatively affecting its stock performance by 2025.

Regulatory Changes and Compliance Costs : As Exicom operates in sectors like telecom and energy, it faces the risk of changes in government regulations and policies. Stricter environmental, safety, or energy-related regulations could increase operational costs and require significant investments in compliance, which could pressure profit margins and affect share price growth.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Exicom’s reliance on global supply chains for raw materials and components could expose the company to risks such as price volatility, delays, or shortages. Any disruptions, such as geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, or natural disasters, could affect production timelines, increase costs, and harm the company’s profitability and stock value in 2025.

Exicom Share Price Target 2030

Exicom share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹660. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption : The telecom and energy industries are rapidly evolving, and new technologies could make Exicom’s current products or solutions obsolete. If the company fails to keep up with technological advancements, such as emerging energy storage or telecom network solutions, it could face declining demand, impacting long-term growth and stock performance.

Global Economic Downturn : Any significant global economic slowdown, such as a recession, could reduce demand for telecom infrastructure and renewable energy solutions. A weakened economy might result in lower investments in these sectors, leading to a slowdown in Exicom’s business growth and potential declines in share prices by 2030.

Environmental and Regulatory Risks: As the global focus on sustainability and environmental protection intensifies, Exicom may face stricter regulations on its products, production processes, and waste management. Non-compliance or failure to meet these evolving standards could lead to legal issues, fines, and increased operational costs, which could hurt profitability and stock price growth in the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

Promoters: 66.47%

FII: 0.43%

DII: 3.91%

Public: 29.18%

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 8.72B -14.97% Operating expense 3.63B 107.84% Net income -1.10B -272.15% Net profit margin -12.61 -302.41% Earnings per share — — EBITDA -582.39M -151.34% Effective tax rate 31.43% -4.53%

