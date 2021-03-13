Hims Hers Health earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates

Hims Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) posted a fourth-quarter EPS of $0.11, $0.06 lower than the market expectation of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter was $481.1 million, compared to a consensus expectation of $469.33 million. Hims Hers Health expects Q1 2025 sales of $ 520.00M-$540.00M, compared to the analyst average of $482.50M. Hims Hers Health expects FY 2025 sales of $2.30B-$2.40B, compared to the analyst average of $2.09B.

Hims Hers Health’s shares ended at $51.34.It has increased by 69.22% over the previous three months and 439.29% over the last year. In the previous 90 days, Hims Hers Health has had five positive EPS adjustments and zero negative EPS revisions. See how Hims Hers Health’s stock price has reacted to earnings in the past. According to InvestingPro, Hers Health’s Financial Health score is “great performance”. Check out Hims Hers Health’s latest profits and financials here. Keep track of all forthcoming earnings releases by checking Investing.com’s earnings calendar.

