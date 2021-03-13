Why Did Nike Stock Jump Higher Today? Get more Updates

Nike (NKE 0.04%) shares were up 5% at noon ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rise is due to investment firm Jeffries boosting its price objective for the business to $115 per share, a 46% increase over its current price.
Nike is running it back:
Nike’s stock plummeted 55% from its peak as the corporation alienated several of its product distribution partners in recent years. After seeing early success with its in-house Nike Direct and Nike Digital businesses, the firm prioritized its own sales skills above retaining connections with its wholesale partners.
However, when customers transitioned from flu-aided buying from home to returning to stores as conditions stabilized, Nike’s sales fell for the first time since the epidemic began. Nike has a new CEO, Elliott Hill, and Jeffries analyst Randal Konik now feels the company’s risk-reward profile is appealing. With Hill focused on repairing Nike’s distribution connections and returning to its inventive beginnings, Konik believes the company is now at a “valuation trough” of 25 times earnings. Konik believes the market is underestimating Nike’s comeback narrative, citing recent polls indicating that the brand is still strong and a rise in job ads for product roles on the company’s website.
