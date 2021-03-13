Intel’s 18A process gains traction as Nvidia and Broadcom conduct manufacturing Test

In a watershed moment for the semiconductor industry, chip design behemoths Nvidia and Broadcom are running production tests on Intel’s breakthrough 18A technology. According to people familiar with the situation, these preliminary tests indicate a potential shift in trust in Intel’s foundry sector, which has long suffered from delays and fierce competition from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Intel’s 18A Process: A Step Towards Advanced AI Chips:

The 18A process, which was developed over time, integrates cutting-edge chip manufacturing processes intended to enable artificial intelligence (AI) processors and other high-performance semiconductors. If Nvidia and Broadcom agree to full-scale production using Intel’s technology, it may significantly validate Intel’s contract manufacturing ambitions. The experiments are not full-fledged chip designs but are intended to evaluate the behavior and capabilities of Intel’s 18A technology. Chip designers frequently acquire wafers for testing before moving on to large-scale manufacturing. Testing steps like this might last many months before a final decision is reached.

AMD also evaluates Intel’s foundry capabilities:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia, and Broadcom are looking at Intel’s 18A technology. However, whether AMD has begun manufacturing test chips at Intel’s foundry is unclear. The corporation has not commented on its involvement with Intel’s manufacturing capabilities.

Difficulties and Obstacles:

Despite early signals of confidence, Intel’s foundry division is facing challenges. The business has previously pushed back its 18A process timeframe for contract manufacturing clients until 2026, citing problems in certifying crucial intellectual property (IP). This delay might impact smaller and medium-sized chip makers that rely on pre-qualified building blocks to construct circuits utilizing Intel’s technology.

Intel’s ability to reduce the performance gap with TSMC remains essential. According to industry observers, Intel’s 18A now falls between TSMC’s most advanced node and its predecessor. Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi recently admitted that Intel’s approach is improving but requires additional development.

The Path Forward for Intel’s Foundry Ambitions:

With Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD analyzing Intel’s production capabilities, the next several months will be critical in determining if the business can re-establish itself as a top chip producer. The foundry’s success will be determined by Intel’s ability to achieve performance criteria, overcome supply chain challenges, and offer a competitive alternative to TSMC. If these early tests are successful, Intel can earn lucrative contracts, signaling a significant shift in its quest to reclaim chip industry supremacy. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported a roughly 9% drop in February vehicle sales, highlighting the problems manufacturers confront amid shifting consumer demand and economic uncertainties. The Detroit-based carmaker sold 158,675 vehicles in February, a decrease from 174,192 units in the same month last year.

Ford’s Electrified Segment Shows Strong Growth:

While total sales fell, Ford’s electrified segment—which includes pure electric cars (EVs) like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, as well as hybrid models—saw a significant 23% gain in sales. This shows that despite macroeconomic challenges, Ford’s electrification efforts are finding momentum.

Cost-Cutting Initiatives and Possible Tariff Effects:

Automakers, notably Ford, have implemented cost-cutting measures to deal with dwindling car demand. Concerns about impending US tariffs on auto imports from Canada and Mexico add to the industry’s uncertainties. Like other large manufacturers, Ford is bracing for the possible effects of these trade policy changes.

Can Ford sustain its electrification momentum?

Despite the decline in overall sales, the increase in Ford’s electric vehicle sales indicates that the company’s goal of transitioning to sustainable transportation is gaining traction. With more competition in the EV field and legislative trends favoring cleaner energy, Ford’s ability to balance innovation and cost efficiency will be critical in establishing its future market position.