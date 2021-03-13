ITC Q3 Results 2025: ITC’s Stock Drops Before its Results

In the third quarter of FY2025, ITC will declare an interim dividend. ITC has scheduled the dividend announcement for February 6. In the Q3 results, the ITC dividend 2025 record date and dividend amount may be disclosed.

ITC Q3 Results:

ITC Ltd., a prominent player in the (FMCG) industry, will release its Q3 results this week. One of the biggest manufacturers of consumer products in India is the Kolkata-based business. In a recent demerger plan, the corporation independently listed its hotel division, ITC Hotels,

ITC has a market valuation of more than Rs 5.77 lakh crore and operates in the agricultural, information technology, and paper goods sectors in addition to hotels and FMCG.

Date And Time:

ITC Ltd. announced that its board of directors would convene on Thursday, February 6, to review and approve the financial results for the October-December quarter.

In a stock exchange filing dated January 24, the company stated that a meeting of the board of directors has been called for Thursday, February 6, 2025, among other things, to (a) review and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results as well as the unaudited segment-wise revenue, results, and liabilities for the quarter and 9 months ending December 31, 2024.

In its stock exchange filing, ITC stated that the board of directors will also “Examine the interim dividend declaration for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2025.” during the meeting.

Due to more substantial profits than experts had predicted, ITC announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for fiscal 2024 in January last year.

ITC Share Price History:

Over the last five trading sessions, ITC Ltd.’s share price has increased by more than 3%. On the other hand, within the past six months, the stock has lost almost 7.5%. ITC Ltd.’s stock has been up 2.6% in the past year.

ITC shares were down 1% at Rs 449.45 each on the NSE at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.45%.

ITC Ltd. reported sales for the second quarter of Rs 19,327.72 crore, up 16% over the same time last year at Rs 16,550 crore. Compared to Q2 of FY24, when net profit was Rs 4,927 crore, it increased 3% yearly to Rs 5,078.34 crore. At Rs 5,780 crore, the company’s agriculture revenue increased by almost 47% yearly. In Q2, ITC’s EBITDA increased 5% YoY to Rs 6,335.17 crore from Rs 6,042 crore at the same time last year.