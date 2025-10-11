JSW Energy Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

JSW Energy Ltd is one of India’s leading power companies, involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company operates thermal, hydro, and solar power plants, focusing on a mix of conventional and renewable energy sources. With a commitment to sustainability, JSW Energy aims to increase its capacity in green energy, aligning with global efforts toward reducing carbon emissions. JSW Energy Share Price on NSE as of 11 October 2025 is 546.00 INR. Here will provide you with more details on JSW Energy Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

JSW Energy Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹542.80

High Price: ₹547.50

Low Price: ₹541.50

Previous Close: ₹542.80

Volume: 1,605,532

Value (Lacs): ₹8,766.20

VWAP: ₹544.86

UC Limit: ₹597.05

LC Limit: ₹488.55

P/E ratio: 50.77

Div yield: 0.34%

52-wk high: ₹776.90

52-wk low: ₹418.75

Mkt cap: ₹95,428Cr

Face Value: ₹10

JSW Energy Share Price Chart

JSW Energy Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

JSW Energy Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹780 2026 ₹955 2027 ₹1023 2028 ₹1115 2029 ₹12157 2030 ₹1368

JSW Energy Share Price Target 2025

JSW Energy share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹780. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of JSW Energy in 2025:

Regulatory Uncertainties : Changes in government policies and regulations regarding energy production and tariffs can pose significant risks. If the government implements unfavorable policies or tariffs, it could impact profitability and, consequently, the share price of JSW Energy.

Market Competition : The energy sector in India is highly competitive, with numerous players in both conventional and renewable energy. Increased competition could lead to price wars or reduced market share for JSW Energy, affecting its revenue growth and share price stability.

Economic Fluctuations: Economic downturns or fluctuations can impact electricity demand. If the economy slows down, industrial and commercial consumption of power may decrease, negatively affecting JSW Energy’s financial performance and share price in 2025.

JSW Energy Share Price Target 2030

JSW Energy share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1368. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of JSW Energy in 2030:

Transition to Renewable Energy : The global shift towards renewable energy sources may pose challenges for JSW Energy, particularly if the company does not adapt quickly to changing market demands. Failing to diversify its energy portfolio to include more renewables could result in losing competitiveness and market share.

Environmental Regulations : As environmental concerns continue to grow, stricter regulations may be imposed on fossil fuel-based energy production. Compliance with new environmental laws could lead to increased operational costs for JSW Energy, impacting its profitability and, consequently, its share price.

Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in energy technologies, such as energy storage and smart grid systems, could disrupt the traditional energy market. If JSW Energy fails to invest in innovative technologies or adapt to these changes, it may struggle to maintain its market position, negatively affecting its share price by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For JSW Energy Ltd

Promoter: 69.27%

FII: 12.36%

DII: 11.44%

Public: 6.93%

JSW Energy Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 117.45B 2.26% Operating expense 30.44B 14.35% Net income 19.51B 13.25% Net profit margin 16.61 10.73% Earnings per share 11.18 6.78% EBITDA 52.19B -2.30% Effective tax rate 10.43% —

Read Also:- HPCL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview