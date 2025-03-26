Know more Updates about UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank launch QIPs

Know more Updates about UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank launch QIPs

ByJammuna

Shares of UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab & Sind Bank were all in the limelight on Tuesday after they announced plans to raise capital through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Punjab & Sind Bank shares rose 13.25% to ₹50.49, while UCO Bank shares fell 2.43% to ₹37.31. Central Bank of India shares dropped 2.66% to ₹45.60 on the BSE.

The boards of directors of these three public sector banks (PSBs) have approved the fundraising by issuing shares to institutional investors. The government has approved a ₹10,000 crore capital-raising exercise through an offer for sale (OFS) for five PSU banks to meet minimum public ownership requirements.

UCO Bank’s QIP:

UCO Bank started its QIP procedure on March 24 to raise ₹2,000 crore. The government is set to cut its interest in the bank by 3%, bringing it down from 95.39% now. UCO Bank’s QIP floor price is fixed at ₹36.07 per share.

Central Bank of India’s QIP:

The Central Bank of India, a state-owned entity, launched its QIP on March 24 after receiving the necessary permissions from its Board and shareholders. The bank has set a floor price of ₹42.62 per share, computed using the SEBI pricing mechanism.

Punjab and Sind Bank QIP:

Punjab & Sind Bank has set a floor price of ₹40.38 per share for its QIP, hoping to raise ₹2,000 crore. The bank has stated that it may give a discount of up to 5% off the floor price for the issue. These PSU banks’ QIP operations are part of a larger plan to improve their capital base while remaining compliant with regulatory shareholding requirements.

Similar Posts

Patanjali Foods Q3 Results

Patanjali Foods’ Q3 results show a 71% YoY increase in net profit to ₹370 crore, while revenue increased by 15%

ByJammuna

On Monday, February 10, Baba Ramdev, representing the ayurvedic goods business Patanjali Foods Limited, released the results for the October to December quarter. In the third quarter of 2024-25, the company’s net profit increased by 71% to ₹370 crore, up from ₹217 crore the previous year. In the October-December quarter, the company’s revenue from operations…

Sensex nosedives 1,200 pts, Nifty below 23,650: HMPV scare among key factors to get D-Street spooked today

Sensex nosedives 1,200 pts, Nifty below 23,650: HMPV scare among key factors to get D-Street spooked today

ByKaushiki

After the Indian government confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, amid tales of a virus outbreak wreaking havoc in China, stock market investors elected to remain cautious. As a result, the Sensex sank by more than 1,400 points, while the Nifty lost almost 1.7%. The India VIX fear…

Soundhood AI’s Record-Breaking Q4 2024: What They Did to Achieve Unbelievable Success

Soundhood AI’s Record-Breaking Q4 2024: What They Did to Achieve Unbelievable Success

ByMuskan

Soundhood AI just reached a significant milestone, as seen by its remarkable 100% revenue increase in Q4 2024. In addition to being a financial victory, this is a significant milestone for the business, solidifying its position as one of the AI industries’ fastest-growing startups. Soundhood AI’s capacity to stay up to date and even lead…

HUL, AU Small Finance Bank among 5 stocks with long buildup

Five Equities with A Long Buildup are HUL and AU Small Finance Bank

ByMeena Sivarajan

On Tuesday, WestBridge Capital divested a 1.5 percent stake in AU Small Finance Bank, amounting to ₹736 crore through open market transactions. As per BSE’s bulk deal data, WestBridge Capital, via its affiliate WestBridge AIF I, sold 1,08,95,517 shares at an average price of ₹676.06 per share. In a significant development, Jaipur-based AU Small Finance…

Wipro share price jumps over 5% after Q2 results, bonus announcement

Wipro share price jumps over 5% after Q2 results, bonus announcement

ByKaushiki

The IT giant Wipro announced a bonus share issue and posted respectable profitability for the second quarter of FY25, which caused the share price to soar by more than 5% in early trading on Friday. On the BSE, Wipro shares increased by 5.34% to a peak of ₹557.05 per. In the quarter that concluded in…

Ajax Engineering IPO Day 3 Live Updates

Ajax Engineering IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 58% so far. Check latest GMP

ByJammuna

Ajax Engineering’s IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ajax Engineering Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was 49% subscribed on Tuesday, the second day of bidding. The demand for the IPO has been modest thus far, albeit the amount earmarked for staff has been fully booked, while retail and non-institutional investors have only booked half of their…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *