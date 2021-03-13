Nvidia Earnings: Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Open Mixed Ahead of Consumer Confidence Data

On Tuesday, February 25, US equities were trading in the mix, with the S&P 500 up only 0.1 percent. While the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 0.3 percent, the Dow Jones Average also saw a rise of about 0.4 percent.

Nvidia’s stock fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday, bringing its 2025 fall to 3.5 percent. The company is scheduled to release results on Wednesday after the market. As Wall Street turned its attention to essential earnings announcements, Home Depot saw a 2 percent increase in value following the release of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

One of the most significant movements on Tuesday was Tempus AI, which fell more than 10% to $62 per share. This follows lower-than-expected profit reports from the healthcare technology stock. Consequently, JP Morgan cut the healthcare technology stock from overweight to neutral.

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months, below $90,000. The flagship cryptocurrency is about 20% lower than when it peaked at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the day on Monday due to a drop in big tech firms. The Nasdaq also fell into negative territory for the year due to the decline.

The most recent U.S. consumer confidence data will be released at 10 a.m. Investors anticipate ET. A February reading of 102.3, down from 104.1 in January, is what economists anticipate. The report comes before vital economic statistics later in the week, such as the PCE index on Friday, which is the Fed’s favorite indicator of inflation.

Tuesday saw gains in European markets as investors followed geopolitical events and business earnings. By mid-afternoon in London, the Stoxx 600 had increased by 0.5 percent, and all main indexes were trading in positive territory. After the results of the federal election, Germany’s DAX kept rising.

Asian Markets Decline:

Tuesday saw a decrease in Asia-Pacific markets as investors responded to Wall Street’s overnight decline and President Donald Trump’s reiterated threats of U.S. tariffs. They also considered the Bank of Korea’s rate announcement.

The Topix fell 0.43 percent to 2,724.7, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 led regional losses, losing more than 1 percent to end at 38,237.79. However, after Warren Buffett hinted at plans to raise Berkshire Hathaway’s ownership of the conglomerates, Japan’s big trading houses enjoyed significant increases. In South Korea, the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.50 percent to 769.43, and the Kospi sank 0.57 percent to 2,630.29.

Gains in telecom and banking firms helped the Sensex end its five-day losing skid and settle marginally higher on February 25. IT and oil and gas equities, meanwhile, continued to face pressure. Nifty IT ended poorly after struggling to find its course. As investors considered the heightened global uncertainties over U.S. tariffs, the indexes had opened cautiously.

The Nifty dropped 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,526 at the closing, while the Sensex had up 147 points, or 0.2 percent, to 74,602. Despite the recovery, both indexes are about 14% below their late September record highs and are headed for their fifth straight month of losses, the longest such run since 1996. One thousand six hundred forty-two stocks fell, and 958 stocks rose on the NSE.