Share Market Update – One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025

One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025:- One Point One Solutions, a growing player in the BPO and IT services sector, has the potential to see steady growth in its share price by 2025. The company is expanding its services with a focus on digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven solutions, which could attract more clients and boost revenue. One Point One Solutions Share Price on NSE as of 22 March 2025 is 49.45 INR.

One Point One Solutions Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 48.85

High: 50.00

Low: 48.53

Mkt cap: 1.27KCr

P/E ratio: 37.98

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 77.50

52-wk low: 43.32

One Point One Solutions Share Price Chart

One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

One Point One Solutions Share Price Target Years One Point One Solutions Share Price Target Months Share Price Target One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 January – One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 February – One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 March ₹52 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 April ₹55 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 May ₹58 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 June ₹60 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 July ₹62 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 August ₹65 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 September ₹68 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 October ₹71 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 November ₹75 One Point One Solutions Share Price Target 2025 December ₹80

One Point One Solutions Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 52.37%

FII: 14.01%

DII: 0%

Public: 33.61%

Key Factors Affecting One Point One Solutions Share Price Growth

Growing Demand for BPO Services – The increasing need for outsourcing business processes, especially in customer service and data management, can drive revenue growth.

Technological Advancements – Adoption of AI, automation, and analytics in BPO operations can improve efficiency and attract more clients.

Client Base Expansion – Winning contracts from new domestic and international clients can boost financial performance and stock value.

Government Policies & Regulations – Supportive policies for IT-enabled services and outsourcing industries can create growth opportunities.

Economic Conditions & Market Trends – A strong economy and business expansion across sectors can fuel demand for outsourced services, positively impacting revenue and stock price.

Risks and Challenges for One Point One Solutions Share Price

High Competition in BPO Sector – The company faces intense competition from larger global and domestic players, which could impact market share and profitability.

Client Dependency Risk – A significant portion of revenue may come from a few key clients, and losing them could negatively affect financial stability.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues – Changes in data protection laws, labor laws, and outsourcing regulations can create operational challenges and increase costs.

Technological Disruptions – Rapid advancements in AI and automation could reduce the need for traditional BPO services, affecting demand.

Economic Slowdown & Global Uncertainty – A recession or geopolitical instability could lead businesses to cut outsourcing budgets, impacting revenue and stock performance.

