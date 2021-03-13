Patanjali Foods’ Q3 results show a 71% YoY increase in net profit to ₹370 crore, while revenue increased by 15%

On Monday, February 10, Baba Ramdev, representing the ayurvedic goods business Patanjali Foods Limited, released the results for the October to December quarter. In the third quarter of 2024-25, the company’s net profit increased by 71% to ₹370 crore, up from ₹217 crore the previous year. In the October-December quarter, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹9,103 crore, compared to ₹7,911 crore the previous year. In the third quarter, the company’s total costs increased by 13% to ₹8,653 crore, up from ₹7,652 crore in the same quarter last year. Patanjali Foods’ increased expenses can be linked to rising material costs.

Segmented Revenues:

The company’s top revenue source is edible oils, which increased by 23% to ₹6,717 crore from ₹5,483 crore in the same period last year. According to the BSE filing on Monday, sales from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division decreased by 18.4% to ₹2,038 crore, compared to ₹2,499 crore in the same period last year.

Patanjali Foods’ Share Price:

Patanjali Foods shares closed at ₹1,853.30 on Monday, up 0.42% from the previous market closing of ₹1,845.50. On February 10, the firm reported its results following the stock market’s close. In the last 5 years, stock market investors have received 78 percent returns on their investments, with roughly 19 percent gains in the last year alone. Patanjali shares are trading 2.49 percent higher year to date (YTD). BSE data shows the shares reached a 52-week high of ₹2,030 on September 4, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹1,170.10 on June 4, 2024. The firm’s market capitalization was at ₹67,088.51 crore as of Monday’s market closure.