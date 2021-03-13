Q3 Results 2025: IRCTC and Vodafone Idea will Release their Quarterly Results Today

Vodafone Idea’s net losses increased to ₹7,175.9 crore in the most recent quarter, which ended in September 2024 (Q2FY25), from ₹6,432.1 crore in Q1FY25. The losses decreased from ₹8,737 in Q2FY24 to ₹8,737 at the same time last year.

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results Today:

After releasing the firm’s earnings for the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25), Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s third-largest mobile telephone carrier in India fell more than 2% in early trading on Tuesday, February 11.

On the National Stock Exchange of India, Vodafone Idea shares dropped as much as 2.4% on Tuesday, reaching a low of ₹8.9 per share. Although the stock is up 15.5% over the last month, it has decreased more than 7.5% in the previous five trading sessions. The share price has dropped more than 38% in the last year.

According to experts, Vodafone Idea would experience more losses in Q3FY25 than in the same period last year. However, with the company’s 10–24% rate rising across all plans in July 2024, revenue is anticipated to slightly improve on the strength of an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The spotlight would also be on the management’s remarks regarding the 5G rollout’s progress and the telco’s diminishing subscriber numbers.

Vodafone Idea’s net losses increased to ₹7,175.9 crore in the most recent quarter, which ended in September 2024 (Q2FY25), from ₹6,432.1 crore in Q1FY25. The losses decreased from ₹8,737 in Q2FY24 to ₹8,737 at the same time last year.

Operational revenue climbed 4% year over year and 2% sequentially to ₹10,932.3 crore. Because of the rate increase, customer ARPU increased to ₹166 in Q2FY25 from ₹154 in Q1FY25. From ₹142 a year earlier and ₹146 in the previous quarter, mobile ARPU rose to ₹156 in the September quarter.

According to a media report last month, major telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, may increase prices by around 10% this year to reduce losses. As they concentrate on monetization, the study stated that companies may implement 5G-specific pricing in addition to the price rise. At 10.58 am, Vodafone Idea shares were down 1.65% at ₹8.96 per on the NSE.