Reaction to Rapper Labeling His Controversial Grammy Appearance “Retarded” by Jaden Smith

No matter the criticism’s severity, Jaden Smith isn’t letting it affect him. The musician donned a castle headgear at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. In a viral video that rapper J French shared on Instagram, French calls the artist “retarded” to his face as he passes by wearing the outfit.

French yells on the video, “Jaden, Jaden, you look retarded, bro.” Jaden recognized him, and he accepted the jeer with a smile.”Oh, thank you.” He offered a thumbs-up as well. The video’s French caption said, “I’m sorry, @c.syresmith, that was love.” I had to since no one around you told you.”

However, Smith had a lot of admirers in the comments section, with many people making fun of French for his attire, which included a red bowtie, a blue button-up, and overalls with one strap undone. One remark that received over 113,000 likes reads, “Saying this while dressed like Donald Duck…..”

Someone another said, “Bro hating from outside the club,” “You’re sporting a crimson bow tie and overalls with an undone strap. “You appear to be a real clown,” says another comment.

The creator of the vampire castle hat, ABODI Transylvania, in partnership with artist Szilveszter Makó, shared the hat’s significance on Instagram. Still, Smith has not yet responded to his daring ensemble that turned heads on the Grammys red carpet.

According to the firm, the creative headpiece blends the enigmatic beauty of ABODI Transylvania with a striking, contemporary style influenced by both Transylvanian history and the vampire myths of the Bathori.

Dora Abodi, the brand’s creator, recently said on Instagram that the domains of fashion and music are meant to be enjoyed and encourage the pursuit of creativity, enabling people to express themselves freely and fully appreciate life and art. The now-famous ABODI Transylvania Vampire Castle represents boldness, resilience, and a love of myth and mythology.

In a December interview with Complex, Smith shared reasons for his audacious decisions. “Watching people try to do the normal thing, which isn’t what they want to do in their art and everything, can be frustrating at times,” he remarked. “So I actively try to be myself.”