Share Market Update – Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025

Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025:- ​Sahaj Solar Limited is an Indian renewable energy company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, established in 2010. The company specializes in manufacturing photovoltaic (PV) modules and providing solar water pumping systems, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for solar projects. Sahaj Solar Share Price on NSE as of 16 April 2025 is 248.80 INR.

Sahaj Solar Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 249.90

High: 250.00

Low: 241.55

Mkt cap: 32.35KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 395.00

52-wk low: 150.00

Sahaj Solar Share Price Chart

Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sahaj Solar Share Price Target Years Sahaj Solar Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 January – Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 February – Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 March – Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 April ₹280 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 May ₹300 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 June ₹310 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 July ₹320 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 August ₹330 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 September ₹350 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 October ₹360 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 November ₹380 Sahaj Solar Share Price Target 2025 December ₹400

Sahaj Solar Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 71.28%

FII: 0.03%

DII: 0%

Public: 28.69%

Key Factors Affecting Sahaj Solar Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Sahaj Solar Limited’s share price target for 2025:​

Robust Revenue Growth: For the financial year 2024–25, Sahaj Solar reported standalone sales of ₹307.47 crore, marking a significant 71.45% increase compared to ₹179.34 crore in the previous year. This substantial growth reflects the company’s strong business model and expanding market presence. High Return on Equity (ROE): The company boasts a commendable ROE of 19%, surpassing the industry average of 15%. This high ROE indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ equity to generate profits, contributing to a 56% net income growth over the past five years. Strategic Expansion Initiatives: Sahaj Solar has entered into a partnership to establish a 1.5 GW solar module production line with Cliantech Solutions. This move is set to enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing demand for solar energy solutions. Government Project Engagements: The company secured a ₹36.42 crore contract from the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency for the solarization of agricultural pumps under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. Such government-backed projects provide steady revenue streams and bolster the company’s credibility in the renewable energy sector. Diversified Business Model: Sahaj Solar operates across multiple segments, including manufacturing photovoltaic modules, providing solar water pumping systems, and offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. This diversification allows the company to tap into various market opportunities and mitigate risks associated with reliance on a single revenue stream.

Risks and Challenges for Sahaj Solar Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Sahaj Solar Limited’s share price target for 2025:​

Negative Free Cash Flow: Despite reporting a net profit of ₹160.3 million, Sahaj Solar experienced a negative free cash flow of ₹244 million in the year ending September 2024. This discrepancy indicates potential issues in converting profits into actual cash, which could affect the company’s financial flexibility. High Accrual Ratio: The company reported an accrual ratio of 0.61 for the same period, suggesting that a significant portion of its earnings is not realized in cash. This raises concerns about the quality of earnings and the sustainability of reported profits. Stock Price Volatility: Sahaj Solar’s stock has shown considerable volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a low of ₹150. Such fluctuations can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying uncertainties in the company’s performance or market perception. Short-Term Weak Price Trend: Analyses indicate a weak short-term price trend for Sahaj Solar, suggesting potential downward pressure on the stock price in the near future. This could be due to various factors, including market sentiment and company-specific issues. Low Dividend Yield: With a dividend yield of 0.00%, Sahaj Solar may not appeal to income-focused investors seeking regular returns, potentially limiting its investor base.

