Tarc Share Price Target 2025:- TARC Ltd is a prominent real estate developer in India, focusing on luxury residential projects in Delhi and Gurugram. In FY25, the company reported impressive pre-sales of ₹1,012 crore in Q2, marking a 900% year-on-year growth, driven by successful launches like TARC Ishva in Gurugram. Analysts project the share price to reach between ₹230 and ₹435 by 2025, reflecting strong market demand and investor confidence. Tarc Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 147.13 INR.

Tarc Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 153.90

High: 153.90

Low: 144.00

Mkt cap: 4.39KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 269.95

52-wk low: 103.22

Tarc Share Price Chart

Tarc Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tarc Share Price Target Years Tarc Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tarc Share Price Target 2025 January – Tarc Share Price Target 2025 February – Tarc Share Price Target 2025 March – Tarc Share Price Target 2025 April ₹180 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 May ₹200 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 June ₹210 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 July ₹230 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 August ₹230 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 September ₹240 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 October ₹250 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 November ₹260 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 December ₹270

Tarc Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 64.96%

FII: 2.34%

DII: 4.33%

Public: 28.36%

Key Factors Affecting Tarc Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth of TARC Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Record-Breaking Sales Performance: In FY25, TARC achieved its highest-ever annual sales, totaling ₹3,722 crore. This remarkable performance is attributed to the successful launch of luxury residential projects like TARC Ishva in Gurugram and TARC Kailasa Phase II in New Delhi. The strong sales figures reflect robust demand in the premium housing segment, bolstering investor confidence. Robust Project Pipeline: As of March 31, 2025, TARC’s projects under development have a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹7,700 crore. This extensive pipeline indicates the company’s strategic focus on high-value developments, positioning it well for sustained revenue growth in the coming years. Positive Revenue Growth Forecast: Analysts project TARC’s revenue to grow at an impressive average annual rate of 112.8% over the next three years. This forecast significantly outpaces the Indian real estate industry’s average growth rate of 10.5%, highlighting TARC’s strong market position and growth potential. Strategic Land Bank Holdings: TARC possesses over 300 acres of fully paid-up prime land within Delhi’s municipal limits, along with additional parcels in Gurugram. These strategic land holdings provide a solid foundation for future developments, offering the company a competitive edge in land-scarce urban markets. Improved Financial Metrics: The company’s financial health has shown signs of improvement, with a 57.43% quarterly increase in net profits during Q3 FY25. Although the net profit stood at ₹-28.67 crore, the upward trend suggests progress towards profitability, which could positively influence investor sentiment.

Risks and Challenges for Tarc Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect the TARC Share Price Target for 2025:

High Debt Levels: TARC carries a significant amount of debt, which can affect its cash flow and limit its ability to invest in new projects. Rising interest rates may also increase borrowing costs, putting pressure on profitability. Regulatory and Approval Delays: Real estate projects often depend on timely government approvals. Any delays in land clearances, construction permits, or environmental approvals could slow down project execution and impact revenue. Market Dependence on Luxury Segment: TARC focuses mainly on luxury residential properties. If demand in the premium housing sector declines due to economic slowdown or changing buyer preferences, it could affect sales and earnings. Price Volatility in Raw Materials: Construction materials like steel, cement, and labor costs can fluctuate. A sudden increase in input costs can squeeze margins and reduce overall profitability, especially in ongoing projects. Geographic Concentration Risk: Most of TARC’s developments are centered around Delhi NCR. Any regional slowdown, political issues, or policy changes in this area could have a big impact on the company’s growth and share performance.

