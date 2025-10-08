UPL Ltd is a leading global company based in India that specializes in agricultural solutions. Founded in 1969, it focuses on producing and marketing crop protection products, including pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. UPL aims to support farmers by helping them improve their crop yields and protect their plants from pests and diseases. UPL Share Price on NSE as of 8 October 2025 is 683.85 INR. Here will provide you with more details on the UPL Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

UPL Ltd: Market Overview

Open: ₹679.85

High: ₹683.00

Low: ₹679.35

Previous Close: ₹679.85

Volume: 39,259.00

Value (Lacs): ₹267.61

VWAP: ₹681.22

UC Limit: ₹747.80

LC Limit: ₹611.90

52 Week High: ₹741.00

52 Week Low: ₹493.00

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): ₹54,324

Face Value: ₹2.00

UPL Share Price Chart

UPL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 to 2030

UPL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹750 2026 ₹880 2027 ₹1010 2028 ₹1130 2029 ₹1310 2030 ₹1430

UPL Share Price Target 2025

UPL share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹750. Here are three key factors that could affect UPL Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Expansion into Emerging Markets : UPL’s growth prospects in emerging markets, where agricultural practices are evolving and demand for crop protection solutions is increasing, can drive significant revenue growth. Successfully entering and establishing a presence in these markets can positively impact the company’s share price.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships : UPL’s ability to acquire or partner with other companies can enhance its product portfolio and market reach. Strategic mergers and collaborations can lead to synergies, cost savings, and increased competitiveness, benefiting the company’s long-term growth and share price.

Focus on Sustainability and Biopesticides: As the agriculture industry shifts towards sustainable practices, UPL’s investment in environmentally friendly products, such as biopesticides and organic fertilizers, can attract new customers and improve brand reputation. This focus on sustainability may lead to increased sales and positively affect the company’s stock performance.

UPL Share Price Target 2030

UPL share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹1430. Here are three key factors that could affect UPL Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Climate Change Adaptation : As climate change impacts agriculture globally, UPL’s ability to develop solutions that help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns and pest pressures will be crucial. Innovative products that address these challenges can drive demand and enhance the company’s growth prospects.

Technological Advancements : The integration of advanced technologies, such as precision agriculture, data analytics, and digital farming solutions, will play a significant role in UPL’s growth. Embracing these technologies can improve operational efficiency, increase crop yields, and enhance customer satisfaction, positively impacting share prices.

Global Food Security Initiatives: UPL’s participation in global efforts to improve food security, especially in developing regions, can create new growth opportunities. Collaborating with governments and organizations to provide effective agricultural solutions will not only enhance UPL’s reputation but also support long-term revenue growth and positively influence its stock performance.

Shareholding Pattern For UPL Ltd

Promoters: 33.5%

FII: 37.82%

DII: 18.1%

Public: 10.57%

UPL Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 92.16B 1.64% Operating expense 44.75B 10.19% Net income -880.00M 77.08% Net profit margin -0.95 77.59% Earnings per share -1.79 66.64% EBITDA 8.80B 5.74% Effective tax rate 7.37% —

