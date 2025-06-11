Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, known for its vast portfolio of television channels, digital platforms, and film productions. It offers content in multiple languages, catering to diverse audiences across India and internationally. ZEEL Share Price on NSE as of 11 June 2025 is 130.95 INR. Here will provide you with more details on ZEEL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: Market Overview

Open: 129.10

High: 135.56

Low: 129.10

Mkt cap: 12.58KCr

P/E ratio: 18.08

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 168.70

52-wk low: 89.32

ZEEL Share Price Today Chart

ZEEL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Zeel Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹180 2026 ₹225 2027 ₹250 2028 ₹380 2029 ₹410 2030 ₹450

ZEEL Share Price Target 2025

ZEEl share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹180. Here are 3 key factors affecting Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) share price growth for 2025:

Diverse Content Strategy: ZEEL’s commitment to producing a diverse range of content, including regional programming and original series, will help capture a broader audience, driving viewership and, in turn, increasing share price. Strengthening Digital Presence: Continued investment in its digital streaming platform, ZEE5, along with partnerships for exclusive content, can enhance subscriber growth and revenue, positively impacting share prices. Regulatory Environment: Changes in broadcasting regulations and policies can significantly affect ZEEL’s operations and profitability. A favorable regulatory environment will likely boost investor confidence and support share price growth in 2025.

ZEEL Share Price Target 2030

ZEEl share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹450. Here are 3 key factors affecting Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) share price growth for 2030:

Expansion into New Markets: ZEEL’s strategy to expand its presence in international markets and tap into the growing demand for Indian content abroad can lead to increased revenue streams, positively influencing share price growth. Technological Innovations: Embracing advancements in technology, such as AI-driven content recommendations and enhanced user experience on digital platforms, can attract more subscribers to ZEE5, boosting overall profitability and share performance. Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions: Collaborations with other media companies, content creators, and technology firms can enhance ZEEL’s content library and distribution capabilities, driving growth and investor confidence in its long-term prospects.

Shareholding Pattern For Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Promoters: 3.99%

FII: 22.83%

DII: 16.01%

Public: 57.18%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 82.94B -5.39% Operating expense 7.86B -60.32% Net income 6.80B 380.55% Net profit margin 8.19 408.70% Earnings per share 7.83 162.62% EBITDA 11.96B 42.73% Effective tax rate 25.77% —

