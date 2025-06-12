CUB Share Price Target

CUB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

City Union Bank Ltd is a well-known private sector bank in India, established in 1904. Headquartered in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, it has a rich history of over a century in banking services. The bank offers a wide range of financial products, including savings accounts, loans, insurance, and investment services, catering to both individual and business customers. CUB Share Price on NSE as of 12 June 2025 is 200.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on CUB Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

City Union Bank Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 206.27
  • High: 206.50
  • Low: 199.50
  • Mkt cap: 14.82KCr
  • P/E ratio: 13.27
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 208.40
  • 52-wk low: 142.91

City Union Bank Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of City Union Bank Ltd along with their market capitalizations:

  1. HDFC Bank Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹8.61 trillion (as of October 2023)
  2. ICICI Bank Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹6.80 trillion (as of October 2023)
  3. Axis Bank Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2.71 trillion (as of October 2023)
  4. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹3.07 trillion (as of October 2023)

  5. IndusInd Bank Ltd

    • Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1.04 trillion (as of October 2023)

CUB Share Price Chart

CUB Share Price Chart

 

CUB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

CUB Share Price Target  Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹220
2026 ₹260
2027 ₹300
2028 ₹340
2029 ₹380
2030 ₹420

CUB Share Price Target 2025

CUB share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors that may affect the growth of City Union Bank (CUB) and its share price target for 2025:

  • Loan Portfolio Diversification: CUB’s ability to diversify its loan portfolio across various sectors can significantly influence its growth. Expanding into sectors with high demand, such as retail, housing, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), can lead to increased lending and, consequently, higher revenue, positively impacting the share price.
  • Asset Quality Management: Maintaining and improving asset quality is crucial for CUB’s growth. Effective management of non-performing assets (NPAs) and ensuring low default rates can enhance the bank’s profitability. Strong asset quality reassures investors, leading to a positive perception of the bank’s stability and growth potential, which can support its share price.

  • Customer Acquisition and Retention Strategies: CUB’s success in acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones will play a vital role in its growth. Implementing effective marketing strategies, improving customer service, and offering competitive products can attract more customers, increase deposits, and boost overall profitability, contributing to a favorable share price outlook.

CUB Share Price Target 2030

CUB share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹420. Here are three key factors that may affect the growth of City Union Bank (CUB) and its share price target for 2030:

  • Technological Advancements: Embracing digital banking technologies can significantly enhance CUB’s operational efficiency and customer experience. Investments in fintech solutions, mobile banking, and automated services can attract a tech-savvy customer base and streamline processes, leading to increased market share and improved profitability by 2030.
  • Regulatory Environment: Changes in banking regulations and compliance requirements can impact CUB’s growth. Adapting to evolving regulations while ensuring risk management will be crucial. A favorable regulatory environment can provide opportunities for expansion and innovation, positively influencing the bank’s growth trajectory and share price.
  • Economic Conditions: The overall economic environment in India, including GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels, will play a significant role in CUB’s growth. A robust economy can lead to higher demand for loans and financial services, while economic downturns may increase default rates. The bank’s ability to navigate economic fluctuations will be critical for achieving its growth targets by 2030.

CUB Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter: 0%
  • FII: 28%
  • DII: 33.07%
  • Public: 38.9%

 

CUB Ltd Shareholding Pattern

City Union Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 29.52B 14.45%
Operating expense 15.35B 13.85%
Net income 11.24B 10.62%
Net profit margin 38.07 -3.33%
Earnings per share 15.07 10.65%
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 20.68%

 

City Union Bank Ltd Quarterly Financials

City Union Bank Ltd Financials

 

