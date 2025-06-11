DMart Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D-Mart) is a well-known retail company in India, best recognized for its chain of supermarkets, primarily operating under the name “D-Mart.” Founded in 2002 by Radhakishan Damani, it focuses on providing a wide range of products, including groceries, home goods, apparel, and personal care items. DMart Share Price on NSE as of 11 June 2025 is 4,079.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on DMart Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 4,179.10

High: 4,192.20

Low: 3,928.90

Mkt cap: 2.65LCr

P/E ratio: 98.31

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 5,484.85

52-wk low: 3,340.00

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitors of Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) along with their market capitalizations:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹28,465.81 crore Shoppers Stop Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹8,409.49 crore Trent Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹16,702.75 crore V-Mart Retail Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹4,450.24 crore​.

DMart Share Price Chart

DMart Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

DMart Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹5,510 2026 ₹5,925 2027 ₹6,738 2028 ₹7,825 2029 ₹8,935 2030 ₹9,980

DMart Share Price Target 2025

DMart share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,510. For DMart’s share price target in 2025, the following risks and challenges may affect its growth:

Intense Competition

The retail market in India is highly competitive, with numerous players like Reliance Retail, Big Bazaar, and new entrants such as Amazon and Flipkart expanding their reach. If DMart is unable to differentiate itself or maintain its competitive edge in pricing and customer service, it could lose market share, impacting its financial growth and share price​.

Rising Operational Costs

As DMart expands its store network, it may face increased operational costs, particularly in terms of real estate, supply chain management, and employee wages. Inflationary pressures and rising costs of goods could negatively affect profitability. Any failure to manage costs efficiently may result in margin compression, which could challenge its share price growth in 2025​.

Changes in Consumer Behavior and Preferences

With the increasing adoption of online shopping, consumer preferences are shifting towards convenience and digital platforms. If DMart does not adequately strengthen its online presence or adapt to changing shopping habits, it could face challenges in sustaining growth, especially as e-commerce giants continue to capture a larger share of the retail market​.

DMart Share Price Target 2030

DMart share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹9,980. For DMart’s share price target in 2030, the following risks and challenges may impact its growth:

Increased Competition from E-Commerce and Online Retail

The retail sector is increasingly shifting towards e-commerce, with giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital gaining market share. As more consumers turn to online shopping for convenience, DMart’s traditional brick-and-mortar model could face significant competition. If DMart does not successfully expand its digital presence or offer a seamless online shopping experience, it could struggle to maintain its growth trajectory​.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Inflation

As DMart continues to scale, managing its supply chain efficiently will be crucial. Any disruptions—such as those caused by geopolitical factors, global inflation, or natural disasters—could affect product availability and increase operational costs. Prolonged inflation or higher procurement costs could reduce DMart’s ability to offer competitive pricing, which might affect its profitability and, in turn, its share price​.

Regulatory Changes and Economic Uncertainty

Retailers in India are subject to various regulatory and tax changes that could impact operations. If there are changes in government policies regarding retail, foreign investment, or taxation, it could affect DMart’s ability to expand or operate profitably. Economic factors such as slow growth, high unemployment, or changes in consumer spending habits could also negatively affect retail sales, posing risks to DMart’s long-term growth.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.65%

FII: 8.18%

Retail and Others: 8.03%

Mutual Funds: 7.63%

DII: 1.51%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 593.58B 16.87% Operating expense 51.89B 31.34% Net income 27.08B 6.78% Net profit margin 4.56 -8.62% Earnings per share 44.87 15.26% EBITDA 44.87B 14.61% Effective tax rate 26.28% —

