Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is a leading small finance bank in India, focused on providing financial services to underserved and unbanked sections of society. Established to promote financial inclusion, the bank offers a wide range of products, including savings accounts, loans, and insurance, particularly to micro and small enterprises. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 38.27 INR. Here are more details on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹37.15

High Price: ₹38.44

Low Price: ₹36.68

Previous Close: ₹37.02

Volume: 11,162,279

Value (Lacs): ₹4,269.57

UC Limit: ₹44.42

LC Limit: ₹29.61

P/E ratio: 7.60

Div yield: 3.92%

52-wk high: ₹61.35

52-wk low: ₹30.88

Mkt cap: ₹7,399Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Chart

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹65 2026 ₹74 2027 ₹80 2028 ₹88 2029 ₹96 2030 ₹105

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹65. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Changes: Any favorable changes in government policies or financial regulations for small finance banks could boost Ujjivan’s business environment, encouraging growth and positively affecting its share price. Diversification of Loan Portfolio: Expanding into new loan segments, such as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and housing loans, can increase revenue streams and reduce risk, driving growth in the stock’s valuation. Interest Rate Movements: Favorable interest rate conditions, which lower borrowing costs and stimulate loan demand, can enhance Ujjivan’s profitability, potentially leading to an upward movement in its share price.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2030

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹105. Here are three key factors that could affect Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s share price target growth by 2030:

Technological Adoption: Leveraging advanced digital banking solutions and financial technology could help Ujjivan expand its customer base, reduce operational costs, and improve service delivery, contributing to long-term growth. Financial Inclusion Initiatives: Expanding its reach into underserved rural areas and enhancing financial inclusion efforts can drive customer growth, increase deposits, and strengthen the bank’s overall market position by 2030. Sustained Economic Growth: India’s long-term economic growth and rising income levels could lead to increased demand for financial products, supporting Ujjivan’s loan growth, profitability, and stock performance over the next decade.

Shareholding Pattern For Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

Retail and others: 67.99%

Foreign institutions: 24.68%

Mutual funds: 4.06%

Other domestic institutions: 3.27%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 39.81B 21.78% Operating expense 22.79B 26.47% Net income 12.81B 16.51% Net profit margin 32.19 -4.31% Earnings per share 6.54 11.41% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 24.71% —

