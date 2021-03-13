VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

VA Tech Wabag Ltd is an Indian company that specializes in water treatment and management solutions. Founded in 1995, the company focuses on providing sustainable solutions for water supply, wastewater treatment, and desalination. It operates in various sectors, including municipal, industrial, and environmental services. VA Tech Wabag Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 1,390.55 INR. Here will provide you more details on VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,405.75

High Price: ₹1,415.00

Low Price: ₹1,383.00

Previous Close: ₹1,394.45

Volume: 162,211

Value (Lacs): ₹2,257.41

VWAP: ₹1,395.42

UC Limit: ₹1,673.30

LC Limit: ₹1,115.60

P/E ratio: 30.74

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹1,944.00

52-wk low: ₹651.80

Mkt cap: ₹8,654Cr

Face Value: ₹2

VA Tech Wabag Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of VA Tech Wabag Ltd along with their estimated market capitalizations:

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹2.35 trillion Siemens Limited Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹1.15 trillion Thermax Limited Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹67 billion Kirloskar Brothers Limited Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹56 billion

VA Tech Wabag Share Price Chart

VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹1950 2026 ₹2550 2027 ₹3275 2028 ₹3760 2029 ₹4280 2030 ₹4925

VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target 2025

VA Tech Wabag share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1950. Here are three points of risks and challenges for VA Tech Wabag’s share price target in 2025:

Project Execution Risks : VA Tech Wabag is involved in large-scale infrastructure projects, which can face delays or cost overruns due to unforeseen circumstances like supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, or technical challenges. Such issues can affect project completion timelines and profitability, ultimately impacting the share price.

Dependency on Government Contracts : A significant portion of the company’s revenue comes from government contracts. Changes in government policies, budget allocations, or political instability can lead to uncertainties in securing new contracts or fulfilling existing ones, posing a risk to future earnings.

Technological Advancements: The water treatment industry is rapidly evolving with new technologies emerging regularly. If VA Tech Wabag fails to keep pace with technological innovations or invest adequately in research and development, it could lose its competitive edge, affecting its market position and share price.

VA Tech Wabag Share Price Target 2030

VA Tech Wabag share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4925. Here are three points of risks and challenges for VA Tech Wabag’s share price target in 2030:

Environmental Regulations : As a company operating in the water and wastewater treatment sector, VA Tech Wabag must comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Any failure to meet these regulations could result in fines, project delays, or loss of contracts, adversely affecting financial performance and investor confidence.

Market Competition : The water treatment industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with both established companies and new entrants vying for market share. Intense competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins, making it challenging for VA Tech Wabag to maintain its market position and financial growth.

Economic Fluctuations: The company’s performance is closely linked to macroeconomic conditions. Economic downturns can lead to reduced government and private sector spending on infrastructure projects, impacting revenue and growth prospects. Additionally, inflationary pressures could increase operational costs, further affecting profitability and share price.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 19.13%

FII: 11.52%

DII: 4.99%

Public: 64.36%

VA Tech Wabag Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 28.56B -3.52% Operating expense 910.00M -28.23% Net income 2.46B 1,789.23% Net profit margin 8.60 1,854.55% Earnings per share 39.49 7.11% EBITDA 3.72B 18.27% Effective tax rate 24.14% —

