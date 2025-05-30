Dixon Technologies Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is a leading electronics manufacturing company based in India. The company is known for providing design and manufacturing solutions in various sectors, including consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting, mobile phones, and more. Dixon Technologies manufactures products for major brands, offering services like assembly, testing, and product design. Dixon Technologies Share Price on NSE as of 30 May 2025 is 14,849.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Dixon Technologies Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 15,179.00

High: 15,179.00

Low: 14,740.00

Mkt cap: 89.60KCr

P/E ratio: 72.95

Div yield: 0.034%

52-wk high: 19,148.90

52-wk low: 8,453.00

Dixon Technologies Share Price Chart

Dixon Technologies Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Dixon Technologies Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹19,150 2026 ₹ 25,000 2027 ₹ 35,500 2028 ₹ 40,900 2029 ₹ 45,700 2030 ₹ 50,400

Dixon Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Dixon Technologies share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹19,150. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Dixon Technologies’s share price target for 2025:

Supply Chain Disruptions : Dixon Technologies is heavily dependent on global supply chains for raw materials and components. Any disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, or shortages of key components (like semiconductors) could affect production timelines, leading to delays and increased costs.

Intense Market Competition : The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players vying for market share. Increased competition from low-cost manufacturers or larger companies with greater resources could pressure Dixon’s margins and limit its growth potential in 2025.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The cost of raw materials, such as metals and electronic components, can be volatile. Sharp increases in these costs could squeeze profit margins, especially if Dixon Technologies is unable to pass these costs onto customers, which may negatively impact its financial performance and stock price in 2025.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Target 2030

Dixon Technologies share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹ 50,400. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Dixon Technologies’s share price target for 2030:

Technological Obsolescence : As Dixon Technologies operates in a rapidly evolving tech sector, there’s a risk of falling behind on the latest advancements in electronics and manufacturing technologies. Failure to adopt new technologies, like automation and AI, could affect its competitiveness and lead to reduced demand for its products by 2030.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks : As Dixon expands its footprint both domestically and internationally, it may face stricter regulatory and compliance requirements in different markets. Any changes in environmental, labor, or trade regulations could increase operational costs and create challenges in managing international operations, affecting its profitability and share price by 2030.

Economic Downturns and Consumer Demand Fluctuations: The global economy and consumer demand for electronics are highly sensitive to economic cycles. In case of a prolonged economic slowdown or downturn, there could be reduced consumer spending on electronic goods, which would directly impact Dixon’s revenue growth and may lead to lower stock prices by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

Promoters: 32.27%

FII: 2181%

DII: 23.07%

Public: 22.85%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 388.60B 119.66% Operating expense 18.01B 63.38% Net income 10.96B 197.90% Net profit margin 2.82 35.58% Earnings per share 135.80 117.41% EBITDA 15.08B 126.96% Effective tax rate 21.48% —

Read Also:- Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials