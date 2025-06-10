Share Market Update – BDL Share Price Target 2025
BDL Share Price Target 2025:- Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is a leading defense manufacturing company in India, specializing in missile systems and allied defense equipment. The share price target for 2025 may be influenced by rising government spending on defense, increasing export opportunities, and the company’s focus on research and development. Strategic collaborations and advancements in missile technology are expected to strengthen its market position. BDL Share Price on NSE as of 10 June 2025 is 1,943.90 INR.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,942.50
- High: 1,963.80
- Low: 1,925.50
- Mkt cap: 71.44KCr
- P/E ratio: 129.68
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 2,096.60
- 52-wk low: 890.00
BDL Share Price Chart
BDL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|BDL Share Price Target Years
|BDL Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1990
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹2030
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹2060
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹2090
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹2120
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹2150
|BDL Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹2180
BDL Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 74.93%
- FII: 3.26%
- DII: 9.46%
- Public: 12.36%
