BDL Share Price Target 2025:- Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is a leading defense manufacturing company in India, specializing in missile systems and allied defense equipment. The share price target for 2025 may be influenced by rising government spending on defense, increasing export opportunities, and the company’s focus on research and development. Strategic collaborations and advancements in missile technology are expected to strengthen its market position. BDL Share Price on NSE as of 10 June 2025 is 1,943.90 INR.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,942.50

High: 1,963.80

Low: 1,925.50

Mkt cap: 71.44KCr

P/E ratio: 129.68

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 2,096.60

52-wk low: 890.00

BDL Share Price Chart

BDL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

BDL Share Price Target Years BDL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target BDL Share Price Target 2025 January – BDL Share Price Target 2025 February – BDL Share Price Target 2025 March – BDL Share Price Target 2025 April – BDL Share Price Target 2025 May – BDL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1990 BDL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2030 BDL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2060 BDL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2090 BDL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2120 BDL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2150 BDL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2180

BDL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.93%

FII: 3.26%

DII: 9.46%

Public: 12.36%

