Unitech Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Unitech Annual Income Statement

Unitech Limited is one of the leading real estate developers in India. It was established in 1971 and operates in Gurugram, Haryana. The company has participated in all sectors of the real estate industry, such as residential selling, commercial selling, retail, and hospitality. Unitech rose to fame because of the chain of residential townships, luxury apartments, and commercial complexes across different cities in India.

Unitech also has other construction undertakings apart from real estate, such as highways, transmission lines, and industrial parks. The company has gone through some hardships in the recent past, particularly in the areas of financial management and legal concerns that have strained its brand and performance.

Unitech Share Price: Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 6.48
  • Today’s High: 6.51
  • Today’s Low: 6.19
  • Current Share Price: 6.33
  • Market Capital: 1.65KCr
  • P/E: N/A
  • Dividend Yield: N/A
  • 52 Week High: 13.20
  • 52 Week Low: 5.50

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following price target values are for upcoming years. This data is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and professional analysis. 

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value
2024 18.9
2025 28.04
2026 31.54
2027 35.66
2028 39.45
2029 46.21
2030 57.45

Shareholding Pattern For Unitech

  • Retail And Others: 93.53%
  • Promoters: 5.13%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 1.04%
  • Foreign Institutions: 0.30%
  • Mutual Funds: 0.01%

Unitech Annual Income Statement

The following graph shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

The table shows Unitech Limited’s annual income statement.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change
Revenue 4.77B 17.69% (+)
Operating Expenses 2.23B 37.44% (+)
Net Income -33.27B 19.34% (-)
Net Profit Margin -697.01 1.40% (-)
Earning Per Share N/A N/A
EBITDA -7.67B 2658.89% (-)
Effective Tax Rate 0.41% N/A

Challenges For UnitechShare Price

Financial Distress

Sustained financial troubles and, in particular, high debt burden affect, on the one hand, the balance of liquidity and, on the other, investor sensitivity.

Legal Issues

Litigation, legal cases, and regulatory issues influence the company’s functioning and its image.

Project Delays

It ultimately results in the loss of customers and their money as some of the projects take time to be accomplished as planned.

Market Competition

Competition in the real estate business is cutthroat; therefore, it is very difficult to woo the customers back once they have shifted their loyalty to a competitor.

