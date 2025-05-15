KPIT Share Price Target

KPIT Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Income Statement, Market Overview

KPIT Technologies Ltd is an Indian company that specializes in IT consulting and product engineering. The company focuses on providing advanced technology solutions primarily for the automotive, manufacturing, and transportation industries. KPIT helps clients with digital transformation, software development, and engineering services, enabling them to improve efficiency and innovation. KPIT  Share Price on NSE as of 15 May 2025 is 1,351.00 INR. Here will provide more details on KPIT Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

KPIT Technologies Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: 1,349.00
  • High Price: 1,378.60
  • Low Price: 1,346.20
  • Previous Close: 1,346.10
  • Volume: 987,041
  • Value (Lacs): 13,339.86
  • P/E ratio: 44.01
  • Div yield: 0.63
  • 52-wk high: 1,928.70
  • 52-wk low: 961.00
  • Mkt cap: 37,050Cr
  • Face Value: 10

KPIT Share Price Chart

KPIT Share Price Chart

 

KPIT Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

KPIT Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹1940
2026 ₹2137
2027 ₹2335
2028 ₹2520
2029 ₹2715
2030 ₹2990

KPIT Share Price Target 2025

KPIT share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1940. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect KPIT Technologies’ share price target in 2025:

  1. Intense Competition:
    • The IT services and automotive technology sectors are highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Increased competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins for KPIT, which may negatively impact its share price.
  2. Technological Changes and Adaptation:
    • Rapid advancements in technology require continuous innovation and adaptation. If KPIT fails to keep pace with emerging trends, such as AI, machine learning, or new automotive technologies, it could lose relevance in the market, affecting growth and investor sentiment.

  3. Dependency on Key Clients:

    • KPIT’s revenue is heavily reliant on a few major clients in the automotive sector. Any loss of a significant client or reduction in project scope could lead to a substantial drop in revenue, impacting the company’s financial health and share price in 2025.

KPIT Share Price Target 2030

KPIT share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2990. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect KPIT Technologies’ share price target in 2030:

  1. Evolving Industry Regulations:
    • The automotive and technology sectors are subject to changing regulations, especially concerning safety, emissions, and data privacy. Stricter regulations may increase compliance costs for KPIT and impact its ability to deliver services, potentially affecting profitability and share price.
  2. Market Saturation:
    • By 2030, the market for automotive technology and IT services may become saturated, leading to slower growth rates. If KPIT cannot differentiate its offerings or expand into new markets, it may struggle to maintain its competitive edge, which could negatively impact its share price.

  3. Economic Uncertainties:

    • Global economic fluctuations, such as recessions or geopolitical tensions, can adversely affect client spending on IT services and technology investments. Economic uncertainties may lead to project delays or cancellations, impacting KPIT’s revenue and share price in 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For KPIT Technologies Ltd

  • Promoters: 39.47%
  • FII: 17.18%
  • DII: 21.3%
  • Public: 22.06%

 

Shareholding Pattern For KPIT Technologies Ltd

KPIT Technologies Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 58.42B 58.42B
Operating expense 10.82B 27.32%
Net income 8.40B 41.22%
Net profit margin 14.37 17.79%
Earnings per share 30.70 41.02%
EBITDA 12.30B 41.74%
Effective tax rate 25.87%

KPIT Technologies Ltd Financials Statement

 

KPIT Technologies Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

