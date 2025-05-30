Tata Steel Ltd is one of India’s largest and most respected steel companies. Founded in 1907, it is part of the Tata Group, a well-known Indian conglomerate. Tata Steel produces a wide range of steel products, including flat and long steel, tubes, and specialty steels used in various industries like construction, automotive, and engineering.

The company operates several steel plants in India and abroad, with a strong global presence in countries such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Thailand. This international footprint helps Tata Steel serve a diverse range of customers and markets around the world. Tata Steel Share Price on NSE as of 30 May 2025 is 163.15 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Steel Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 162.19

High: 163.95

Low: 161.50

Mkt cap: 2.04LCr

P/E ratio: 59.54

Div yield: 2.21%

52-wk high: 184.60

52-wk low: 122.62

Tata Steel Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Tata Steel Ltd along with their approximate market capital:

JSW Steel Ltd

Market Capital: ₹1,83,000 Crores Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)

Market Capital: ₹40,000 Crores Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Market Capital: ₹64,000 Crores NMDC Ltd

Market Capital: ₹47,000 Crores Hindalco Industries Ltd

Market Capital: ₹1,04,000 Crores

Tata Steel Share Price Chart

Tata Steel Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Steel Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹190 2026 ₹210 2027 ₹230 2028 ₹250 2029 ₹270 2030 ₹290

Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025

Tata Steel share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹190. Here are three key factors that could affect Tata Steel’s share price target in 2025:

Global Steel Prices and Trade Policies: The global pricing of steel, influenced by supply and demand dynamics, trade policies, and international tariffs, will significantly impact Tata Steel’s profitability. Favorable trade policies and strong global demand can boost revenue, while restrictive tariffs or price drops due to oversupply may create challenges for the company’s financial performance and share price. Technological Advancements in Steel Production: Tata Steel’s investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, such as automation and AI-driven processes, can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality. Staying ahead in technological innovation will be crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the global steel market, positively affecting the company’s share price. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Tata Steel’s ability to tap into growing demand in emerging markets, particularly in countries with fast-growing infrastructure and construction sectors like India and Southeast Asia, will be key to its growth. Strategic expansion and strong market presence in these regions could drive revenue growth and support its share price target in 2025.

Tata Steel Share Price Target 2030

Tata Steel share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹290. Here are three key factors that could affect Tata Steel’s share price target in 2030:

Sustainability and Green Steel Initiatives: By 2030, the steel industry is likely to face stricter environmental regulations and increased demand for eco-friendly products. Tata Steel’s investment in reducing carbon emissions and developing green steel technologies will be critical for its long-term growth. Leading in sustainability can open new markets and strengthen the company’s reputation, positively impacting its share price. Global Infrastructure and Industrial Growth: The demand for steel will be strongly tied to global infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets and regions investing in modernization and urbanization. Tata Steel’s ability to meet the growing needs of sectors like construction, automotive, and manufacturing will play a vital role in boosting revenue and share price by 2030. Technological Innovation and Efficiency: Continued advancements in steel production technologies, such as automation, AI-driven processes, and material innovation, will be key to maintaining cost efficiency and product quality. Tata Steel’s adoption of cutting-edge technologies can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and enable the company to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry, supporting its share price growth in the long term.

Tata Steel Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 33.19%

FII: 18.78%

DII: 24.67%

Public: 23.36%

Tata Steel Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 2.19T -4.64% Operating expense 1.09T 4.07% Net income 34.21B 177.08% Net profit margin 1.57 180.93% Earnings per share 11.73 22.50% EBITDA 252.98B 18.66% Effective tax rate 62.27% —

