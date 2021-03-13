PFC Share Price Target 2025:- PFC (Power Finance Corporation) is a key player in financing India’s power sector, and its share price in 2025 will depend on various factors like government policies, interest rates, and the financial health of power companies. Strong demand for infrastructure development and renewable energy investments could boost its growth. PFC Share Price on NSE as of 26 February 2025 is 382.20 INR.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 385.25

High: 387.45

Low: 381.05

Mkt cap: 1.26LCr

P/E ratio: 5.66

Div yield: 3.34%

52-wk high: 580.00

52-wk low: 351.70

PFC Share Price Chart

PFC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

PFC Share Price Target Years PFC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target PFC Share Price Target 2025 January – PFC Share Price Target 2025 February ₹390 PFC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹410 PFC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹430 PFC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹450 PFC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹470 PFC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹490 PFC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹510 PFC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹530 PFC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹550 PFC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹570 PFC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

PFC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.99%

FII: 18.04%

DII: 17.16%

Public: 8.8%

Key Factors Affecting PFC Share Price Growth

Government Focus on Power Sector – Increased investment in power infrastructure, renewable energy, and electrification projects will drive loan demand for PFC.

Loan Book Growth & Asset Quality – Expansion in lending to power and energy projects while maintaining low NPAs will be crucial for profitability.

Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI policies and interest rates will impact borrowing costs and net interest margins.

Renewable Energy Financing – Growing focus on clean energy and PFC’s role in funding solar, wind, and hydro projects can boost long-term growth.

Financial Performance & Dividends – Strong earnings, consistent dividend payouts, and stable financials will influence investor sentiment and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for PFC Share Price

High Exposure to Power Sector Risks – Dependence on power sector borrowers makes PFC vulnerable to defaults and financial stress in the industry.

Rising Interest Rates – If borrowing costs increase, it may reduce PFC’s profit margins and affect lending growth.

Regulatory & Policy Changes – Government policies on power distribution, renewable energy, and subsidies can impact PFC’s lending and profitability.

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – Higher bad loans from financially weak power companies can affect financial stability and investor confidence.

Economic Slowdown & Demand Fluctuations – Slow industrial growth or lower energy demand can reduce project funding requirements, impacting loan disbursements.

