Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025:- Lloyds Engineering’s share price target for 2025 will depend on multiple factors, including infrastructure growth, government policies, and demand for steel and engineering products. The company’s expansion plans, order book strength, and financial performance will play a key role in driving stock performance. Lloyds Engineering Share Price on NSE as of 26 February 2025 is 60.45 INR.

Lloyds Engineering Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 61.90

High: 62.90

Low: 60.02

Mkt cap: 7.04KCr

P/E ratio: 65.35

Div yield: 0.33%

52-wk high: 93.40

52-wk low: 42.15

Lloyds Engineering Share Price Chart

Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target Years Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 January – Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 February ₹63 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 March ₹66 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 April ₹70 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 May ₹73 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 June ₹76 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 July ₹77 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 August ₹83 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 September ₹86 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 October ₹89 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 November ₹92 Lloyds Engineering Share Price Target 2025 December ₹95

Lloyds Engineering Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.22%

FII: 3.33%

DII: 0.17%

Public: 40.28%

Key Factors Affecting Lloyds Engineering Share Price Growth

Infrastructure & Industrial Demand – Growth in infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing sectors could boost demand for Lloyds Engineering products, driving revenue.

Government Policies & Investments – Supportive policies, such as “Make in India” and infrastructure spending, may create favorable growth opportunities for the company.

Technological Advancements – Adoption of new technologies and process improvements can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product quality, increasing competitiveness.

Raw Material Prices & Supply Chain – Stable availability and pricing of raw materials like steel and other metals will be crucial in maintaining profit margins.

Export Opportunities – Expanding presence in global markets and securing international contracts can contribute to long-term revenue growth and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Lloyds Engineering Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in steel and other material costs can impact production expenses and profit margins.

Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in industrial and infrastructure activities could reduce demand for the company’s products, affecting revenue growth.

Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in government policies, taxation, or environmental regulations could create challenges for operations and compliance.

Competition Pressure – Rising competition from domestic and global players may affect market share and pricing power.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Any disruptions in the supply chain, logistics, or availability of raw materials could impact production schedules and profitability.

