Share Market Update – Latent View Share Price Target 2025

Latent View Share Price Target 2025:- Latent View’s share price target for 2025 will depend on the growing demand for data analytics, its ability to expand globally, and its investment in AI and machine learning. As businesses rely more on data-driven insights, the company has strong growth potential. Latent View Share Price on NSE as of 26 February 2025 is 390.10 INR.

Latent View Analytics Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 395.00

High: 395.85

Low: 388.00

Mkt cap: 8.07KCr

P/E ratio: 48.73

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 575.00

52-wk low: 388.00

Latent View Share Price Chart

Latent View Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Latent View Share Price Target Years Latent View Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Latent View Share Price Target 2025 January – Latent View Share Price Target 2025 February ₹400 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 March ₹420 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 April ₹440 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 June ₹480 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 July ₹500 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 August ₹520 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 September ₹540 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 November ₹580 Latent View Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Latent View Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65.24%

FII: 2.87%

DII: 3.66%

Public: 28.23%

Key Factors Affecting Latent View Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Latent View’s share price target for 2025:

Rising Demand for Data Analytics – As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, the demand for Latent View’s analytics and consulting services is expected to grow. Expansion in Global Markets – The company’s ability to expand its presence in international markets, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, will play a crucial role in its revenue growth. Technological Advancements – Investing in AI, machine learning, and big data solutions will help Latent View stay competitive and attract more clients. Client Acquisition & Retention – Growth will depend on securing long-term contracts with large enterprises and maintaining strong relationships with existing clients. Macroeconomic & Industry Trends – Factors like economic stability, IT sector growth, and corporate digital transformation efforts will impact the company’s performance.

Risks and Challenges for Latent View Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Latent View’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Competition – The data analytics industry is highly competitive, with major players like TCS, Infosys, and global firms offering similar services, which could impact Latent View’s market share. Client Dependency Risks – A large portion of revenue comes from a few key clients, and losing major contracts could negatively impact the company’s financial performance. Rapid Technological Changes – The fast-paced evolution of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics requires continuous investment in innovation to stay competitive. Global Economic Slowdown – Economic downturns or reduced corporate IT spending could lead to lower demand for data analytics services, affecting revenue growth. Talent Acquisition & Retention – The company relies on skilled data professionals, and difficulties in hiring or retaining top talent could impact its ability to deliver high-quality services.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Blue Chip India Share Price Target 2025