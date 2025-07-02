HCL Tech Share Price Target

HCL Tech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

HCL Technologies Ltd is a leading global IT services and consulting company based in India. It provides a wide range of services, including software development, IT infrastructure management, and business process outsourcing. HCL is known for its expertise in digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI solutions. With a strong presence in over 50 countries, HCL serves clients across various industries like healthcare, banking, and manufacturing. HCL Tech Share Price on NSE as of 2 July 2025 is 1,718.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on HCL Tech Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

HCL Technologies Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 1,728.60
  • High: 1,745.00
  • Low: 1,714.00
  • Mkt cap: 4.65LCr
  • P/E ratio: 26.81
  • Div yield: 3.14%
  • 52-wk high: 2,012.20
  • 52-wk low: 1,302.75

HCL Tech Share Price Chart

 

HCL Tech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

HCL Tech Share Price Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹2,020
2026 ₹2,226
2027 ₹2,435
2028 ₹2,713
2029 ₹2,992
2030 ₹3,265

HCL Tech Share Price Target 2025

HCL Tech share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2,020. Here are three potential risks and challenges for HCL Tech’s share price target in 2025:

  • Increased Competition: The IT services industry is highly competitive, with major global players like TCS, Infosys, and Accenture. Any aggressive pricing or innovation from competitors could impact HCL Tech’s market share and revenue growth, putting pressure on its stock price.
  • Economic Slowdown: A global economic downturn or recession in key markets such as the US or Europe could lead to reduced IT spending by clients. This may affect HCL Tech’s revenue growth, which in turn could lower investor confidence and negatively impact the share price.

  • Currency Fluctuations: As HCL Tech generates a significant portion of its revenue from international markets, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, especially a stronger Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, could reduce profitability, impacting the company’s overall performance and its stock valuation.

HCL Tech Share Price Target 2030

HCL Tech share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3,265. Here are three potential risks and challenges for HCL Tech’s share price target in 2030:

  • Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence, automation, and quantum computing, could disrupt traditional IT services. If HCL Tech fails to adapt quickly or innovate, it risks losing relevance in the market, potentially affecting long-term revenue and share price growth.
  • Regulatory Changes: Changes in data protection laws, cybersecurity regulations, and compliance standards across various countries could increase operational costs for HCL Tech. Compliance risks, especially in key markets like the US and Europe, could impact profitability and put downward pressure on the stock price.

  • Talent Retention and Costs: The IT sector faces ongoing challenges in retaining skilled employees, and rising salary costs could squeeze margins. If HCL Tech struggles to attract or keep top talent or manage wage inflation, it may affect productivity and the company’s ability to meet client expectations, which could affect investor confidence and the stock’s performance over time.

Shareholding Pattern For HCL Technologies Ltd

  • Promoter: 60.81%
  • FII: 19.14%
  • DII: 15.48%
  • Public: 4.56%

 

HCL Technologies Ltd Financials

(USD) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 13.84B 4.30%
Operating expense 2.30B -1.66%
Net income 2.04B 7.65%
Net profit margin 14.75 3.22%
Earnings per share 64.09 10.77%
EBITDA 2.91B 3.45%
Effective tax rate 25.34%

 

 

HCL Technologies Quarterly Financials

