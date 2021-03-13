Share Market Update – Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025

Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025:- Vikas Lifecare’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its growth in the specialty chemicals, plastic recycling, and FMCG sectors. The company’s expansion plans, strong demand for sustainable products, and new business collaborations could drive its performance. Vikas Lifecare Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 3.00 INR.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3.01

High: 3.08

Low: 2.96

Mkt cap: 557.30Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 6.80

52-wk low: 2.95

Vikas Lifecare Share Price Chart

Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target Years Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 January – Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 February ₹3.12 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3.40 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3.70 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 May ₹4 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4.20 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4.45 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4.70 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4.94 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 October ₹6 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7 Vikas Lifecare Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8

Vikas Lifecare Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 14.2%

FII: 0.49%

DII: 0%

Public: 85.31%

Key Factors Affecting Vikas Lifecare Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of Vikas Lifecare’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion in Specialty Chemicals & FMCG – Growth in key business segments like specialty chemicals, plastic recycling, and FMCG can drive revenue and profitability. Government Policies & Sustainability Initiatives – Support for eco-friendly products and plastic waste management can create new business opportunities. New Partnerships & Acquisitions – Strategic collaborations or acquisitions can enhance market presence and boost financial performance. Financial Performance & Debt Management – Strong earnings growth and efficient debt handling will impact investor confidence and share price. Market Sentiment & Economic Conditions – A favorable economic environment and positive stock market trends can drive upward momentum for the stock.

Risks and Challenges for Vikas Lifecare Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for Vikas Lifecare’s share price target for 2025:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of raw materials can impact profit margins and overall financial performance. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in government regulations, especially in the plastic recycling and chemical sectors, could affect operations. Market Competition – Intense competition from larger and well-established players may limit market expansion and profitability. Financial Stability & Debt Levels – Any increase in debt or weak financial performance may impact investor confidence and stock valuation. Global & Domestic Economic Factors – Economic slowdowns, inflation, or currency fluctuations could affect business growth and stock performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Zomato Share Price Target 2025