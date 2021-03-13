MOIL Limited is a major Indian state-owned manganese ore mining and marketing company specializing in manganese ore for steel production. Having a rock-solid environmental policy in place, it has a responsibility to cater to consistent manganese supply to boost India’s industrial development.
MOIL Share Price Current Market Overview
- Today’s Open: 319.00
- Today’s High: 325.65
- Today’s Low: 317.35
- Current Share Price: 323.05
- Market Capital: 6.57KCr
- P/E Ratio: 18.90
- Dividend Yield: 1.87%
- 52 Week High: 588.00
- 52 Week Low: 259.50
MOIL Share Price Chart
MOIL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
Here is the share target price for upcoming years. This data is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.
|YEAR
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹592
|2026
|₹678
|2027
|₹717
|2028
|₹819
|2029
|₹920
|2030
|₹1066
Shareholding Pattern For Select MOIL
- Promoters: 64.68%
- Retail And Others: 21.84%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 6.45%
- Mutual Funds: 3.55%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.48%
Select MOIL Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.
Here are the details of the company’s annual income statement.
|Particulars
|Info 2024
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|4.93B
|29.79% +
|Operating Expenses
|3.19B
|14.49% +
|Net Income
|1.52B
|75.98% +
|Net Profit Margin
|30.91
|35.57% +
|Earning Per Share
|7.49
|76.24% +
|EBITDA
|2.13B
|79.21% +
|Effective Tax Rate
|25.41%
|N/A
Key Factors For MOIL Share Price
- Manganese Ore Prices: In its operations, MOIL has to deal with some of the challenges of operating in the global market for manganese ore.
- Steel Industry Demand: As a major supplier to steel manufacturers, steel consumption greatly impacts MOIL’s revenue streams.
- Government Policies: There can be actions related to organizational costs, like modifications in mining regulations or export duties.
- Production Capacity: Whether the capacity of production increases or decreases, it is apparent that it will impact the company’s overall revenues as well as the investors’ attitudes towards it.
Read Also:- Hindustan Copper Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details