MOIL Limited is a major Indian state-owned manganese ore mining and marketing company specializing in manganese ore for steel production. Having a rock-solid environmental policy in place, it has a responsibility to cater to consistent manganese supply to boost India’s industrial development.

MOIL Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 319.00

Today’s High: 325.65

Today’s Low: 317.35

Current Share Price: 323.05

Market Capital: 6.57KCr

P/E Ratio: 18.90

Dividend Yield: 1.87%

52 Week High: 588.00

52 Week Low: 259.50

MOIL Share Price Chart

MOIL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

Here is the share target price for upcoming years. This data is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

YEAR SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹592 2026 ₹678 2027 ₹717 2028 ₹819 2029 ₹920 2030 ₹1066

Shareholding Pattern For Select MOIL

Promoters: 64.68%

Retail And Others : 21.84%

Other Domestic Institutions: 6.45%

Mutual Funds : 3.55%

Foreign Institutions: 3.48%

Select MOIL Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details of the company’s annual income statement.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 4.93B 29.79% + Operating Expenses 3.19B 14.49% + Net Income 1.52B 75.98% + Net Profit Margin 30.91 35.57% + Earning Per Share 7.49 76.24% + EBITDA 2.13B 79.21% + Effective Tax Rate 25.41% N/A

Key Factors For MOIL Share Price

Manganese Ore Prices: In its operations, MOIL has to deal with some of the challenges of operating in the global market for manganese ore.

Steel Industry Demand: As a major supplier to steel manufacturers, steel consumption greatly impacts MOIL’s revenue streams.

Government Policies: There can be actions related to organizational costs, like modifications in mining regulations or export duties.

Production Capacity: Whether the capacity of production increases or decreases, it is apparent that it will impact the company’s overall revenues as well as the investors’ attitudes towards it.

