Share Market Update – EPL Share Price Target 2025
EPL Share Price Target 2025:- EPL’s share price in 2025 will depend on the growing demand for sustainable packaging, expansion into new markets, and strong partnerships with FMCG and pharmaceutical brands. The company’s focus on eco-friendly solutions and regulatory compliance can support long-term growth. EPL Share Price on NSE as of 8 March 2025 is 206.50 INR.
EPL Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 205.48
- High: 207.76
- Low: 200.42
- Mkt cap: 6.57KCr
- P/E ratio: 24.74
- Div yield: 2.32%
- 52-wk high: 289.90
- 52-wk low: 169.60
EPL Share Price Chart
EPL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|EPL Share Price Target Years
|EPL Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹210
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹220
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹230
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹240
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹250
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹260
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹270
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹280
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹290
|EPL Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹300
EPL Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 51.45%
- FII: 14.94%
- DII: 11.58%
- Public: 22.04%
Key Factors Affecting EPL Share Price Growth
Here are five key factors affecting the growth of EPL’s (formerly Essel Propack) share price target for 2025:
-
Demand for Sustainable Packaging – Increasing global focus on eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions can drive growth for EPL’s innovative products.
-
Expansion into New Markets – Growth in emerging markets and strategic expansion in regions with high demand for packaging can boost revenue.
-
Partnerships with Major Brands – Strong relationships with FMCG, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic brands can ensure steady business and higher profitability.
-
Raw Material Costs and Supply Chain Efficiency – Managing costs of raw materials like plastics and maintaining smooth supply chain operations will impact margins.
-
Government Regulations and Compliance – Adapting to stricter environmental laws and packaging regulations will be crucial for long-term growth and market positioning.
Risks and Challenges for EPL Share Price
Here are five key risks and challenges for EPL’s share price target in 2025:
-
Rising Raw Material Costs – Higher prices for plastics and other packaging materials can impact profit margins if not managed effectively.
-
Regulatory and Environmental Compliance – Stricter government regulations on plastic usage and sustainability requirements may increase operational costs.
-
Market Competition – Intense competition from global and local packaging companies could put pressure on pricing and market share.
-
Economic Slowdowns and Consumer Demand – A decline in FMCG, pharmaceutical, or cosmetic sales could reduce demand for EPL’s packaging solutions.
-
Supply Chain Disruptions – Issues like shipping delays, transportation costs, or raw material shortages could impact production and delivery timelines.
