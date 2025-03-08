EPL Share Price Target 2025:- EPL’s share price in 2025 will depend on the growing demand for sustainable packaging, expansion into new markets, and strong partnerships with FMCG and pharmaceutical brands. The company’s focus on eco-friendly solutions and regulatory compliance can support long-term growth. EPL Share Price on NSE as of 8 March 2025 is 206.50 INR.

EPL Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 205.48

High: 207.76

Low: 200.42

Mkt cap: 6.57KCr

P/E ratio: 24.74

Div yield: 2.32%

52-wk high: 289.90

52-wk low: 169.60

EPL Share Price Chart

EPL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

EPL Share Price Target Years EPL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target EPL Share Price Target 2025 January – EPL Share Price Target 2025 February – EPL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹210 EPL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹220 EPL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹230 EPL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹240 EPL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹250 EPL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹260 EPL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹270 EPL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹280 EPL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹290 EPL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹300

EPL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.45%

FII: 14.94%

DII: 11.58%

Public: 22.04%

Key Factors Affecting EPL Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of EPL’s (formerly Essel Propack) share price target for 2025:

Demand for Sustainable Packaging – Increasing global focus on eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions can drive growth for EPL’s innovative products. Expansion into New Markets – Growth in emerging markets and strategic expansion in regions with high demand for packaging can boost revenue. Partnerships with Major Brands – Strong relationships with FMCG, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic brands can ensure steady business and higher profitability. Raw Material Costs and Supply Chain Efficiency – Managing costs of raw materials like plastics and maintaining smooth supply chain operations will impact margins. Government Regulations and Compliance – Adapting to stricter environmental laws and packaging regulations will be crucial for long-term growth and market positioning.

Risks and Challenges for EPL Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for EPL’s share price target in 2025:

Rising Raw Material Costs – Higher prices for plastics and other packaging materials can impact profit margins if not managed effectively. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance – Stricter government regulations on plastic usage and sustainability requirements may increase operational costs. Market Competition – Intense competition from global and local packaging companies could put pressure on pricing and market share. Economic Slowdowns and Consumer Demand – A decline in FMCG, pharmaceutical, or cosmetic sales could reduce demand for EPL’s packaging solutions. Supply Chain Disruptions – Issues like shipping delays, transportation costs, or raw material shortages could impact production and delivery timelines.

