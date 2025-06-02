FSL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Prediction, Market Overview
Firstsource Solutions Ltd is a leading global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering a wide range of solutions like customer support, finance and accounting, and IT services. Headquartered in India, the company serves clients across industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, banking, and insurance. FSL Share Price on NSE as of 2 June 2025 is 371.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on FSL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 393.85
- High: 394.35
- Low: 368.35
- Mkt cap: 25.63KCr
- P/E ratio: 44.06
- Div yield: 1.08%
- 52-wk high: 422.30
- 52-wk low: 176.25
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Competitors
Here are four competitor companies of Firstsource Solutions Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations:
- Genpact Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹70,000 crores
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹11,00,000 crores
- WNS Global Services Ltd
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹28,000 crores
Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹40,000 crores (USD 50 billion)
FSL Share Price Chart
FSL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|FSL Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹430
|2026
|₹645
|2027
|₹880
|2028
|₹1125
|2029
|₹1354
|2030
|₹1575
FSL Share Price Target 2025
FSL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹430. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Firstsource Solutions Ltd’s Share Price Target in 2025:
FSL Share Price Target 2030
FSL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1575. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Firstsource Solutions Ltd’s Share Price Target in 2030:
- Intense Competition in the BPM Sector: The business process management (BPM) sector is highly competitive, with both global and regional players vying for market share. New entrants with advanced technology or larger companies expanding their service offerings could pose a challenge to Firstsource, potentially affecting its growth and market share in the long term.
- Dependency on Global Economic Conditions: Firstsource’s performance is closely tied to global economic conditions. Economic slowdowns, inflation, or geopolitical tensions in key markets could lead to reduced outsourcing budgets or delays in client spending, which could negatively impact its revenues and share price growth by 2030.
Technological Disruptions and Innovation Risks: As technology evolves rapidly, Firstsource must continually adapt to new trends like AI, automation, and blockchain to stay competitive. If the company fails to innovate or keep up with technological advancements, it could lose market relevance, leading to stagnant growth and lower investor confidence by 2030.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 53.66%
- Public: 13.37%
- FII: 10.08%
- DII: 22.09%
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|79.80B
|25.95%
|Operating expense
|21.04B
|26.51%
|Net income
|5.94B
|15.49%
|Net profit margin
|7.45
|-8.25%
|Earnings per share
|8.32
|13.35%
|EBITDA
|12.08B
|51.32%
|Effective tax rate
|19.74%
|—
