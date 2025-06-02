Firstsource Solutions Ltd is a leading global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering a wide range of solutions like customer support, finance and accounting, and IT services. Headquartered in India, the company serves clients across industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, banking, and insurance. FSL Share Price on NSE as of 2 June 2025 is 371.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on FSL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 393.85

High: 394.35

Low: 368.35

Mkt cap: 25.63KCr

P/E ratio: 44.06

Div yield: 1.08%

52-wk high: 422.30

52-wk low: 176.25

Firstsource Solutions Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of Firstsource Solutions Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations:

Genpact Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹70,000 crores Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹11,00,000 crores WNS Global Services Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹28,000 crores Cognizant Technology Solutions Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹40,000 crores (USD 50 billion)

FSL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

FSL Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹430 2026 ₹645 2027 ₹880 2028 ₹1125 2029 ₹1354 2030 ₹1575

FSL Share Price Target 2025

FSL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹430. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Firstsource Solutions Ltd’s Share Price Target in 2025:

Diversification into New Markets : Firstsource’s ability to expand into new geographical markets and industries could drive growth. Expanding its presence in emerging markets or diversifying into newer sectors like retail, logistics, or government services could open up new revenue streams and boost long-term growth prospects.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions : Forming strategic alliances or acquiring smaller firms with complementary services could enhance Firstsource’s capabilities and client portfolio. These moves could lead to increased market share, improved service offerings, and a stronger position in the global BPM space, positively impacting the share price in 2025.

Focus on Digital Transformation and Innovation: As businesses increasingly adopt digital solutions, Firstsource’s ability to provide cutting-edge digital transformation services will be key to its growth. Investment in technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics could help the company stay competitive, attract new clients, and enhance revenue, thereby supporting share price growth.

FSL Share Price Target 2030

FSL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1575. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Firstsource Solutions Ltd’s Share Price Target in 2030:

Intense Competition in the BPM Sector : The business process management (BPM) sector is highly competitive, with both global and regional players vying for market share. New entrants with advanced technology or larger companies expanding their service offerings could pose a challenge to Firstsource, potentially affecting its growth and market share in the long term.

Dependency on Global Economic Conditions : Firstsource’s performance is closely tied to global economic conditions. Economic slowdowns, inflation, or geopolitical tensions in key markets could lead to reduced outsourcing budgets or delays in client spending, which could negatively impact its revenues and share price growth by 2030.

Technological Disruptions and Innovation Risks: As technology evolves rapidly, Firstsource must continually adapt to new trends like AI, automation, and blockchain to stay competitive. If the company fails to innovate or keep up with technological advancements, it could lose market relevance, leading to stagnant growth and lower investor confidence by 2030.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 53.66%

Public: 13.37%

FII: 10.08%

DII: 22.09%

Firstsource Solutions Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 79.80B 25.95% Operating expense 21.04B 26.51% Net income 5.94B 15.49% Net profit margin 7.45 -8.25% Earnings per share 8.32 13.35% EBITDA 12.08B 51.32% Effective tax rate 19.74% —

