JSW Infra Share Price Target

JSW Infra Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – JSW Infra Annual Income Statement

BySurbhi Rajpoot

JSW Infrastructure Limited is a subsidiary of JSW Group established in Mumbai and emphasises creating and operating the strategic infrastructure portfolio, mainly in the seaport. The company was founded in 2006, providing the best port services with advanced facilities and services that include importing and exporting various products such as coal, iron ores, and oil. 

Besides port operation JSW Infrastructure also undertakes integrated logistics which includes transportation and warehousing, it is also involved in the development of infrastructure facilities for different industrial ventures including special economic zones and industrial parks. The company has important functions in improving the efficiency of trading operations and promoting the development of the Indian economy.

JSW Infra Share Price Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 289.10
  • Today’s High: 289.25
  • Today’s Low: 285.10
  • Current Share Price: 287.50
  • Market Capital: 59.53KCr
  • P/E: 39.99
  • Dividend Yield: N/A
  • 52 Week High: 360.95
  • 52 Week Low: 218.20

JSW Infra Share Price Current Graph

JSW Infra Share Price Chart

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following share value data is for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis. 

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Price Value
2025 370
2026 400
2027 430
2028 460
2029 490
2030 520

Shareholding Pattern For JSW Infra

  • Promoters: 85.61%
  • Retail And Others: 7.49%
  • Foreign Institutions: 4.16%
  • Mutual Funds: 1.95%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 0.79%

JSW Infra Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

JSW Infra Annual Income Statement

Here are the details regarding the annual income statement of JSW Infrastructure Limited.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 44.76B 18.69%
Operating Expenses 7.76B 33.54%
Net Income 15.03B 30.03%
Net Profit Margin 33.58 9.56%
Earning Per Share 7.19 22.28%
EBITDA 22.62B 15.54%
Effective Tax Rate 15.61% N/A

Challenges For JSW Infra Share Price

Regulatory Changes

Strategic risks include non-physical factors such as changes in government policies and regulations such as those that affect the construction of new infrastructure and ports.

Economic Slowdowns

Some examples of vulnerability factors are attaching to specific goods and services, a decline in the volume of cargoes, and fluctuations in demand for port and logistics services during economic downturns.

Operational Risks

It is a well-known fact that a long construction period or slow completion rates of infrastructure projects hurt financial returns and investor confidence.

Competition

Thus, higher competition in the infrastructure industry can negatively impact margins and loss of market share.

Similar Posts

Shiva Texyarn Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Shiva Texyarn Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Shiva Texyarn Ltd is a prominent textile company in India, known for its diverse range of high-quality textile products. The company specializes in manufacturing yarns, fabrics, and value-added technical textiles used in industries like defense, healthcare, and outdoor applications. Shiva Texyarn Share Price on NSE as of 1 January 2025 is 219.23 INR. Here will…

JLA Infraville Share Price Target

JLA Infraville Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is an Indian company involved in providing infrastructure and retail solutions. The company focuses on offering a range of services that cater to the development and management of retail spaces, helping businesses set up and expand their operations. It is also exploring opportunities in e-commerce and digital platforms to stay aligned…

HEG Share Price Target

HEG Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

HEG Ltd is a leading Indian company known for producing graphite electrodes, which are essential in the manufacturing of steel. Established in 1972, HEG is part of the larger Hindustan Electro Graphite Group. The company operates a modern facility in Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh, where it focuses on high-quality products and advanced technologies. HEG Share Price…

Zodiac Energy Share Price Target

Zodiac Energy Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Zodiac Energy Ltd is an Indian company specializing in renewable energy solutions. Founded in 1992, it focuses on providing solar energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial use. The company supports India’s transition to clean and sustainable energy. Zodiac Energy Share Price on NSE as of 1 February 2025 is 431.60 INR. Here are more details…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *