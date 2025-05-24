JSW Infra Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – JSW Infra Annual Income Statement
JSW Infrastructure Limited is a subsidiary of JSW Group established in Mumbai and emphasises creating and operating the strategic infrastructure portfolio, mainly in the seaport. The company was founded in 2006, providing the best port services with advanced facilities and services that include importing and exporting various products such as coal, iron ores, and oil.
Besides port operation JSW Infrastructure also undertakes integrated logistics which includes transportation and warehousing, it is also involved in the development of infrastructure facilities for different industrial ventures including special economic zones and industrial parks. The company has important functions in improving the efficiency of trading operations and promoting the development of the Indian economy.
JSW Infra Share Price Current Market Overview
- Today’s Open: 289.10
- Today’s High: 289.25
- Today’s Low: 285.10
- Current Share Price: 287.50
- Market Capital: 59.53KCr
- P/E: 39.99
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: 360.95
- 52 Week Low: 218.20
JSW Infra Share Price Current Graph
Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
The following share value data is for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.
|S. No.
|Share Price Target Years
|Share Price Value
|
|2025
|370
|
|2026
|400
|
|2027
|430
|
|2028
|460
|
|2029
|490
|
|2030
|520
Shareholding Pattern For JSW Infra
- Promoters: 85.61%
- Retail And Others: 7.49%
- Foreign Institutions: 4.16%
- Mutual Funds: 1.95%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 0.79%
JSW Infra Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.
Here are the details regarding the annual income statement of JSW Infrastructure Limited.
|Particulars
|Info 2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|44.76B
|18.69%
|Operating Expenses
|7.76B
|33.54%
|Net Income
|15.03B
|30.03%
|Net Profit Margin
|33.58
|9.56%
|Earning Per Share
|7.19
|22.28%
|EBITDA
|22.62B
|15.54%
|Effective Tax Rate
|15.61%
|N/A
Challenges For JSW Infra Share Price
Regulatory Changes
Strategic risks include non-physical factors such as changes in government policies and regulations such as those that affect the construction of new infrastructure and ports.
Economic Slowdowns
Some examples of vulnerability factors are attaching to specific goods and services, a decline in the volume of cargoes, and fluctuations in demand for port and logistics services during economic downturns.
Operational Risks
It is a well-known fact that a long construction period or slow completion rates of infrastructure projects hurt financial returns and investor confidence.
Competition
Thus, higher competition in the infrastructure industry can negatively impact margins and loss of market share.