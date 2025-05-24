JSW Infra Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – JSW Infra Annual Income Statement

JSW Infrastructure Limited is a subsidiary of JSW Group established in Mumbai and emphasises creating and operating the strategic infrastructure portfolio, mainly in the seaport. The company was founded in 2006, providing the best port services with advanced facilities and services that include importing and exporting various products such as coal, iron ores, and oil.

Besides port operation JSW Infrastructure also undertakes integrated logistics which includes transportation and warehousing, it is also involved in the development of infrastructure facilities for different industrial ventures including special economic zones and industrial parks. The company has important functions in improving the efficiency of trading operations and promoting the development of the Indian economy.

JSW Infra Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 289.10

Today’s High: 289.25

Today’s Low: 285.10

Current Share Price: 287.50

Market Capital: 59.53KCr

P/E: 39.99

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 360.95

52 Week Low: 218.20

JSW Infra Share Price Current Graph

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following share value data is for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Price Value 2025 370 2026 400 2027 430 2028 460 2029 490 2030 520

Shareholding Pattern For JSW Infra

Promoters: 85.61%

Retail And Others: 7.49%

Foreign Institutions: 4.16%

Mutual Funds: 1.95%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.79%

JSW Infra Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details regarding the annual income statement of JSW Infrastructure Limited.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 44.76B 18.69% Operating Expenses 7.76B 33.54% Net Income 15.03B 30.03% Net Profit Margin 33.58 9.56% Earning Per Share 7.19 22.28% EBITDA 22.62B 15.54% Effective Tax Rate 15.61% N/A

Challenges For JSW Infra Share Price

Regulatory Changes

Strategic risks include non-physical factors such as changes in government policies and regulations such as those that affect the construction of new infrastructure and ports.

Economic Slowdowns

Some examples of vulnerability factors are attaching to specific goods and services, a decline in the volume of cargoes, and fluctuations in demand for port and logistics services during economic downturns.

Operational Risks

It is a well-known fact that a long construction period or slow completion rates of infrastructure projects hurt financial returns and investor confidence.

Competition

Thus, higher competition in the infrastructure industry can negatively impact margins and loss of market share.