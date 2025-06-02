Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Vikas Ecotech Ltd is an emerging company in India that produces and supplies eco-friendly specialty chemicals and polymers. The company is dedicated to offering sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions across industries like agriculture, automotive, and infrastructure. Vikas Ecotech Share Price on NSE as of 2 June 2025 is 2.40 INR. Here will provide you more details on Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: 2.43

High Price: 2.48

Low Price: 2.37

Mkt cap: 424.47Cr

P/E ratio: 24.24

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 4.50

52-wk low: 2.12

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Vikas Ecotech Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Finolex Industries Ltd Market Capital: ₹11,000 crore

Finolex is a major player in the plastics and PVC industry, offering pipes and fittings, which competes with Vikas Ecotech in similar product segments. Supreme Industries Ltd Market Capital: ₹42,000 crore

Supreme Industries is one of India’s largest plastic product manufacturers, providing a range of products that compete with Vikas Ecotech in various segments. Astral Ltd Market Capital: ₹51,000 crore

Astral specializes in pipes and adhesive solutions, making it a strong competitor to Vikas Ecotech in the chemicals and plastics industry.

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Chart

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹5 2026 ₹8 2027 ₹11 2028 ₹14 2029 ₹17 2030 ₹20

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2025

Vikas Ecotech share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Vikas Ecotech’s share price target in 2025:

Technological Innovation and Product Development: Continued investment in research and development to create innovative, eco-friendly products will be crucial. If Vikas Ecotech can introduce advanced products that meet industry demands, it can strengthen its market position and drive share price growth. Government Policies and Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental regulations and government support for green technologies may benefit Vikas Ecotech in 2025, as the company focuses on producing sustainable and non-toxic materials. Global Market Expansion: Efforts to expand its global footprint through exports and international collaborations can boost the company’s revenues and market share, contributing to long-term growth and positive stock performance in 2025.

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2030

Vikas Ecotech share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹20. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Vikas Ecotech’s share price target in 2030:

Adoption of Green Technologies: As sustainability and eco-friendly products become more prominent by 2030, Vikas Ecotech’s focus on green technologies and environmentally safe materials could drive significant demand, positively impacting the share price. Diversification of Product Lines: Expanding into new markets and diversifying its product offerings beyond current segments like specialty chemicals and plastics could enhance revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single industry, contributing to steady long-term growth. Global Economic Conditions: Global economic stability and the growth of sectors like construction, automotive, and consumer goods, where Vikas Ecotech products are used, will directly influence the company’s growth prospects and stock performance through 2030.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 10.65%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0%

Public: 89.33%

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 3.84B 48.41% Operating expense 275.96M 57.59% Net income 169.84M 148.06% Net profit margin 4.42 66.79% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 181.26M 6.57% Effective tax rate 21.11% —

