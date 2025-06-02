IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025:- IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is a leading player in the Indian highway and road development sector. The company’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by its strong order book, ongoing infrastructure projects, and government initiatives supporting road construction and public-private partnerships. IRB’s efficient execution and expansion into new toll and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects could drive growth. IRB Infra Share Price on NSE as of 2 June 2025 is 51.20 INR.

Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 51.44
  • High: 51.70
  • Low: 50.36
  • Mkt cap: 30.92KCr
  • P/E ratio: 4.77
  • Div yield: 0.73%
  • 52-wk high: 78.15
  • 52-wk low: 40.96

IRB Infra Share Price Chart

 

IRB Infra Share Price Chart

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IRB Infra Share Price Target Years IRB Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 January
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 February
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 March
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 April
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 May
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹65
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹68
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹70
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹74
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹76
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹78
IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹80

IRB Infra Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 30.42%
  • FII: 44.31%
  • DII: 9.33%
  • Public: 15.93%

