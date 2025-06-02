Share Market Update – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025:- IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is a leading player in the Indian highway and road development sector. The company’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by its strong order book, ongoing infrastructure projects, and government initiatives supporting road construction and public-private partnerships. IRB’s efficient execution and expansion into new toll and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects could drive growth. IRB Infra Share Price on NSE as of 2 June 2025 is 51.20 INR.

Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 51.44

High: 51.70

Low: 50.36

Mkt cap: 30.92KCr

P/E ratio: 4.77

Div yield: 0.73%

52-wk high: 78.15

52-wk low: 40.96

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IRB Infra Share Price Target Years IRB Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 January – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 February – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 March – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 April – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 May – IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹65 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹68 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹70 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹74 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹76 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹78 IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹80

IRB Infra Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 30.42%

FII: 44.31%

DII: 9.33%

Public: 15.93%

