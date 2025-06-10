Rtn Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

RattanIndia Power Ltd is an Indian company involved in the generation of electricity. Established in 2010, it focuses on producing power from various sources, including thermal energy. The company operates a coal-based power plant and is committed to meeting the growing energy demands in India. Rtn Power Share Price on NSE as of 10 June 2025 is 12.03 INR. Here will provide you more details on Rtn Power Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

RattanIndia Power Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 11.30

High: 12.12

Low: 11.25

Mkt cap: 6.41KCr

P/E ratio: 29.34

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 19.72

52-wk low: 8.44

RattanIndia Power Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of RattanIndia Power Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Tata Power Company Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$11 billion

Tata Power is one of India’s largest integrated power companies, engaged in power generation, distribution, and renewable energy projects. NTPC Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$18 billion

NTPC is the largest power utility in India, primarily focused on thermal and renewable energy generation, making it a key competitor in the power sector. Adani Power Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$20 billion

Adani Power is a major player in the thermal power generation segment and is expanding its presence in renewable energy, competing directly with RattanIndia Power. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$23 billion

Power Grid is a key player in electricity transmission in India, supporting power generation companies like RattanIndia Power through its extensive grid network. JSW Energy Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$3 billion

JSW Energy focuses on power generation and has a diversified portfolio that includes thermal and renewable energy projects, positioning it as a competitor in the market.

Rtn Power Share Price Chart

Rtn Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Rtn Power Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹25 2026 ₹32 2027 ₹38 2028 ₹45 2029 ₹52 2030 ₹60

Rtn Power Share Price Target 2025

Rtn Power share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹25. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of RattanIndia Power Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion of Renewable Energy Capacity : By 2025, RattanIndia Power’s ability to expand its renewable energy portfolio will be a significant growth driver. Investing in solar, wind, and other sustainable energy sources can attract new customers, improve the company’s sustainability profile, and enhance its market competitiveness, leading to a potential increase in share price.

Technological Advancements and Efficiency Improvements : The adoption of advanced technologies in power generation and management can lead to greater operational efficiency and reduced costs. RattanIndia Power’s ability to implement innovative solutions to optimize power production and reduce emissions will enhance profitability, positively influencing its share price by 2025.

Market Dynamics and Competition: The competitive landscape of the power sector, including pricing strategies and market entry of new players, can impact RattanIndia Power’s growth. The company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions, maintain competitive pricing, and differentiate itself from rivals will be crucial in sustaining its growth and supporting its share price target in 2025.

Rtn Power Share Price Target 2030

Rtn Power share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹60. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of RattanIndia Power Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Long-term Energy Transition and Sustainability Goals : By 2030, global and national commitments to reduce carbon emissions will shape the energy landscape. RattanIndia Power’s strategic alignment with sustainability goals, including investments in renewable energy sources and technologies, will be crucial for its growth. Successfully navigating this transition can enhance the company’s reputation and attract environmentally conscious investors, positively impacting its share price.

Infrastructure Development and Energy Demand : The continuous growth of India’s economy and infrastructure development will drive increased energy demand. RattanIndia Power’s ability to scale its operations and meet the rising electricity needs of urban and rural areas will be critical. Meeting this demand efficiently can lead to higher revenues and bolster the company’s market position, positively influencing its share price by 2030.

Regulatory Landscape and Policy Support: The future regulatory environment, including policies that support renewable energy, electricity tariffs, and financial incentives, will significantly impact RattanIndia Power’s growth trajectory. A stable and supportive regulatory framework will encourage investment and expansion, while adverse changes could pose challenges. The company’s adaptability to these regulatory changes will be vital for maintaining its growth momentum and share price performance in 2030.

RattanIndia Power Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 44.06%

FII: 5.25%

DII: 6.66%

Public: 44.03%

RattanIndia Power Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 32.84B -2.38% Operating expense 5.13B -15.76% Net income 2.22B -97.51% Net profit margin 6.76 -97.44% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 5.85B -10.80% Effective tax rate — —

Read Also:- Unimech Aerospace Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials