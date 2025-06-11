Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Current Graph, Challenges & Risk

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030—Marksans Pharma Ltd. is an India-based pharmaceutical company that researches, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical formulations. The company’s research and development facilities are located in Verna, Goa, and Navi Mumbai.

As of June 11, 2025, Marksans Pharma’s last reported share price is ₹ 326.40. The company’s TTM P/E ratio is 21.57. Two analysts cover Marksans Pharma, with one giving a strong buy rating and another a buy rating.

Marksans Share Price: Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 254.90

Today’s High: 254.90

Today’s Low: 249.30

Current Share Price: 250.00

Market Capital: 11.33 KCr

P/E: 29.76

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 358.70

52 Week Low: 154.35

Marksans Share Price Current Graph

Marksans Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

This analysis for upcoming years is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 354.1 2026 535.54 2027 657.17 2028 779.79 2029 803.56 2030 928.5

Shareholding Pattern For Marksans Share Price

Promoters: 43.87%

Foreign Institutions: 22.20%

Domestic Institutions: 1.18%

Retail and others: 29.37%

Mutual Funds : 3.37%

Marksan Share Price Annual Income Statement

For detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the given data.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 26.23B 20.46% Operating Expenses 10.34B 42.84% Net Income 3.81B 21.32% Net Profit Margin 14.51 0.69% Earning Per Share 8.40 21.39% EBITDA 5.29B 21.88% Effective Tax Rate 24.08% N/A

Challenges For Marksans Share Price