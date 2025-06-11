Marksans Pharma Share Price Target

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Current Graph, Challenges & Risk

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030—Marksans Pharma Ltd. is an India-based pharmaceutical company that researches, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical formulations. The company’s research and development facilities are located in Verna, Goa, and Navi Mumbai. 

As of June 11, 2025, Marksans Pharma’s last reported share price is ₹ 326.40. The company’s TTM P/E ratio is 21.57. Two analysts cover Marksans Pharma, with one giving a strong buy rating and another a buy rating.

Marksans Share Price: Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 254.90
  • Today’s High: 254.90
  • Today’s Low: 249.30
  • Current Share Price: 250.00
  • Market Capital: 11.33 KCr
  • P/E: 29.76
  • Dividend Yield:  N/A
  • 52 Week High: 358.70
  • 52 Week Low: 154.35

Marksans Share Price Current Graph

Marksans Pharma Share Price Chart

Marksans Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

This analysis for upcoming years is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value
2025 354.1
2026 535.54
2027 657.17
2028 779.79
2029 803.56
2030 928.5

Shareholding Pattern For Marksans Share Price

  • Promoters:  43.87% 
  • Foreign Institutions:  22.20%
  • Domestic Institutions:  1.18% 
  • Retail and others: 29.37% 
  • Mutual Funds: 3.37%

Marksan Share Price Annual Income Statement

For detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the given data. 

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 26.23B 20.46%
Operating Expenses 10.34B 42.84%
Net Income 3.81B 21.32%
Net Profit Margin 14.51 0.69%
Earning Per Share 8.40 21.39%
EBITDA 5.29B 21.88%
Effective Tax Rate 24.08% N/A

Challenges For Marksans Share Price

  • Regulatory Risks: Political risks This is a risk that emanates from shifting government policies and regulations that might affect the firm’s revenues and operations.
  • Interest Rate Fluctuations: High inflation leads to increased interest rates, and this makes the cost of borrowing high, and hence the profitability margin shrinks.
  • Operational Risks: Any disruptions or indicators of a decline in the execution of the project will have a potential impact on revenues.
  • Market Competition: Rising competitive industry pressures might ensue, as well as lower margins in the power transmission space.

