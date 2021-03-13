ADSL Share Price Target 2025:- ADSL’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including its ability to expand its IT and telecom services, adapt to changing technology, and maintain financial stability. Strong demand for digital solutions and government support for the telecom sector could drive growth. ADSL Share Price on NSE as of 20 February 2025 is 229.79 INR.

Allied Digital Services Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 230.00

High: 234.19

Low: 227.00

Mkt cap: 1.29KCr

P/E ratio: 25.47

Div yield: 0.65%

52-wk high: 319.90

52-wk low: 123.20

ADSL Share Price Chart

ADSL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ADSL Share Price Target Years ADSL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target ADSL Share Price Target 2025 January – ADSL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹240 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹250 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹260 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹270 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹280 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹290 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹300 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹310 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹320 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹330 ADSL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

ADSL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.33%

FII: 1.67%

DII: 0%

Public: 47%

Key Factors Affecting ADSL Share Price Growth

Digital Transformation Demand – Growing demand for IT services, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions could drive ADSL’s revenue growth.

Expansion & New Contracts – Securing new projects, government contracts, or global partnerships can boost financial performance and investor confidence.

Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth, profitability, and debt management will play a key role in determining the stock’s future.

Technology & Innovation – Investments in advanced technologies and competitive service offerings can help ADSL stay ahead in the market.

Regulatory & Market Conditions – Favorable government policies, industry regulations, and economic stability will impact ADSL’s share price movement in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for ADSL Share Price

Market Competition – Strong competition from larger IT and telecom firms could impact ADSL’s market share and profitability.

Regulatory Risks – Changes in government policies, data protection laws, or telecom regulations could affect operations and costs.

Financial Stability – High debt levels, inconsistent revenue, or weak profitability may create concerns for investors.

Technological Disruptions – Rapid advancements in technology may require continuous investments, increasing costs and reducing margins.

Global Economic Uncertainty – Economic slowdowns, inflation, or currency fluctuations can affect demand for IT services and impact ADSL’s share price.

