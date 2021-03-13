Share Market Update – Havells Share Price Target 2025

Havells Share Price Target 2025:- Havells is a strong player in the electrical and consumer goods sector, known for its brand value and innovation. By 2025, its share price may see steady growth, supported by rising demand for smart and energy-efficient products, expansion in domestic and international markets, and a strong distribution network. The company’s focus on premium products and government initiatives like electrification and infrastructure development could further drive growth. Havells Share Price on NSE as of 20 February 2025 is 1,521.50 INR.

Havells India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,508.05

High: 1,526.40

Low: 1,488.25

Mkt cap: 95.39KCr

P/E ratio: 68.18

Div yield: 0.66%

52-wk high: 2,106.00

52-wk low: 1,392.05

Havells Share Price Chart

Havells Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Havells Share Price Target Years Havells Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Havells Share Price Target 2025 January – Havells Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1530 Havells Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1590 Havells Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1650 Havells Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1710 Havells Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1770 Havells Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1820 Havells Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1870 Havells Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1930 Havells Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1990 Havells Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2060 Havells Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2110

Havells Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 59.41%

FII: 23.46%

DII: 11.56%

Public: 5.57%

Key Factors Affecting Havells Share Price Growth

Strong Consumer Demand – Rising demand for electrical appliances, smart home solutions, and premium products will drive sales growth.

Expansion in Rural & Urban Markets – Havells’ growing presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, along with rural expansion, will boost revenue.

New Product Innovation – Continuous innovation in energy-efficient and smart electrical products will strengthen its market position.

Government Policies & Infrastructure Growth – Supportive policies for electrification and infrastructure development will benefit the company.

Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Management – Efficient cost management and stable raw material prices will help maintain profitability and margins.

Risks and Challenges for Havells Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in copper, aluminum, and other input costs can impact profit margins.

Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in the economy or reduced consumer spending may affect demand for electrical products.

Competition Pressure – Intense competition from domestic and international brands could impact market share and pricing power.

Regulatory Changes – Changes in government policies, taxation, or compliance requirements may pose challenges for growth.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Global or domestic supply chain issues, including logistics and component shortages, could affect production and sales.

