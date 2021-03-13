(AI) is emerging as a revolutionary technology to identify and avert catastrophic disasters as wildfires become more common and severe. By offering real-time monitoring and early detection, AI-powered fire-spotting systems—like those used by ALERTCalifornia and Pano AI—are revolutionizing wildfire response.

AI-Powered Wildfire Detection:

AI-enabled cameras constantly search for smoke high above California’s fire-prone regions to detect fires before they spread. These round-the-clock computerized lookouts have proven their efficacy by identifying more than 1,200 verified wildfires, many before emergency calls.

One significant achievement was when an AI-monitored camera detected a fire in a dry Orange County canyon at two on December 4. The AI alarm allowed for a quick reaction while locals were still asleep, containing the fire to less than a quarter of an acre and averting a possible catastrophe.

AI has been included in the University of California, San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia system to evaluate data from 1,150 mounted cameras around the state. Within seconds, the technology notifies emergency services of any visual abnormalities it detects, such as increasing smoke or strange clouds. Since human spotters are less successful at night, these AI-driven detections have proven very useful.

Similarly, Pano AI has installed cutting-edge fire-monitoring cameras in ten states, Australia and Canada. These cameras demonstrated their effectiveness in highly populated regions by becoming the first in L.A. County to identify three fires, including one in Torrance.

Following the disastrous 2003 San Diego blaze, California embarked on a path to use AI-driven wildfire detection. Researchers worked with emergency personnel to establish mounted-camera networks, which humans first supervised. It seemed sense to include AI in wildfire detection systems as the technology developed.

Cal Fire tested and installed AI-powered cameras in the 21 emergency command centers by 2023. One notable example of success was a fire close to Sonoma, which AI promptly detected and enabled to be put out before it got out of control.

With Xcel Energy growing its camera network from 21 locations in 2023 to 93 planned installations in 2024, Colorado has adopted AI-powered fire monitoring. AI-detected smoke from lightning strikes in the Rocky Mountains in June allowed officials to locate the fire precisely and launch aircraft firefighting efforts before it got out of hand.

AI and Firefighter Collaboration:

Even if AI is essential for early detection, human judgment is still necessary for making decisions. AI systems support qualified workers by supplying precise, real-time data; they do not deploy firefighting resources independently.

Firefighter unions largely support using AI-powered cameras, but they have reservations about other AI uses that may endanger human-piloted aircraft, including autonomous water-dropping helicopters. As AI continues to advance fire prevention techniques, safety continues to be of utmost importance.

AI-driven monitoring systems provide a potent tool for early detection and quick reaction when wildfires rise due to climate change and growing urbanization in fire-prone areas. AI can play a role in international efforts to reduce wildfires as more states and nations embrace this technology.