Despite the stock market crisis, multi-bagger stock rises 9% following Q3 earnings 2025

Despite the stock market fall, multi-bagger Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd’s share price increased 9% in the early sessions following Q3 Results 2025.

Mercury Ev-Tech’s share price movement:

Mercury Ev-Tech’s share price began at ₹76 on the BSE on Wednesday, up over 4% from the previous close of ₹72.92. Mercury Ev-Tech’s share price reached a high of ₹79.99, up more than 9%. Mercury Ev-Tech’s share price, which peaked at ₹139.20 in September, has declined dramatically. Mercury Ev-Tech’s share price, which was at ₹18-19 in February 2023, has increased significantly over the past two years, resulting in multi-bagger returns for investors.

Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price Q3 Results:

Mercury Ev-Tech filed its Integrated Filing for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 202,4, after the market closed on February 11, 2025. Mercury Ev-Tech’s net profit from October to December 2024 was ₹4.28 crore, a significant increase from ₹0.53 crore in the same period in 2023. Mercury Ev-Tech’s income from operations in the December 2024 quarter was ₹35.60 crore, up 7.8 times from ₹4.57 crore in December 2023. Mercury Ev-Tech reported a net profit of ₹4.28 crore in Q3FY25, up 167% from ₹1.60 crore in the July-September 2024 quarter. Mercury Ev-Tech’s revenue from operations increased by 82.8% to ₹35.60 Crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹19.47 Crore in Q2.

Mercury Ev-Tech’s preferred problem details:

Mercury Ev-Tech raised cash in November 2024 through a preferred issue. The total money raised was Rs 447.94 crore. Mercury Ev-Tech plans to use the raised funds for various purposes, including converting an unsecured loan of the promoter group, meeting working capital requirements within 12 months, repaying secured and unsecured loans worth ₹10 crore within 3 months, capital expenditure of ₹55 crore within 12 months, and meeting working capital requirements within 12 months.