MSCI Rejig: Adani Green Energy Out and Hyundai Motor India In

The sole large-cap Indian company added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the most recent review is Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Adani Green Energy shares were removed from the index. Global index provider MSCI Inc. has released the February 2025 index review, and the modifications will go into effect on February 28 after the market closes.

Weight Increase:

IndusInd Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), Zomato, Mankind Pharma, Varun Beverages, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, PB Fintech, and Voltas are the leading stocks that witnessed a rise in weight in the MSCI Standard Indexes.

Weight Decrease:

However, Adani Green Energy, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank had the most weight decline.

The MSCI India Domestic Small-Cap Index saw the removal of 17 equities and adding about 20 stocks.

Allied Blenders, ASK Automotive, Black Box, CarTrade Tech, E2E Networks, Greaves Cotton, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kovai Med Center & Hospitals, Manorama Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Ola Electric Mobility, Pearl Global Industries, Shally Engineering, Sundaram Clayton, TBO Tek, V2 Retail, Websol Energy Systems, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies that are part of the MSCI Small-Cap Index.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, DCB Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sula Vineyards, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, and West Coast Paper Mills are among the companies that have been removed from the MSCI Small Cap index the most.

Modifications to Adani Energy Solutions:

MSCI indicated that it would begin implementing the index review amendments, including the previously postponed revisions to Adani Energy Solutions’ Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF), in February 2025.