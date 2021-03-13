Share Market Update – Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025

Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025:- Samvardhana Motherson is a well-known name in the automotive components industry. The company’s share price target for 2025 looks promising due to its strong global presence and growing demand for auto parts. With continuous expansion, technological advancements, and partnerships with leading car manufacturers, the company is expected to see steady growth. Samvardhana Motherson Share Price on NSE as of 4 March 2025 is 117.05 INR.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 117.55

High: 120.22

Low: 116.50

Mkt cap: 82.36KCr

P/E ratio: 19.36

Div yield: 0.68%

52-wk high: 216.99

52-wk low: 107.50

Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Chart

Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target Years Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 January – Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 February – Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 March ₹130 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 April ₹140 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 May ₹150 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 June ₹160 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 July ₹170 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 August ₹180 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 September ₹190 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025 December ₹220

Samvardhana Motherson Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.13%

FII: 14.32%

DII: 19.25%

Public: 8.3%

Key Factors Affecting Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Growth

Global Automobile Demand – Rising demand for automobiles globally can positively impact the company’s revenue, boosting its share price.

Technological Innovation – Adoption of advanced technologies like electric vehicle components and smart solutions can drive growth.

Expansion in International Markets – Expanding its business operations in various countries can contribute to higher earnings.

Strategic Acquisitions – Mergers and acquisitions of key companies can strengthen Samvardhana Motherson’s market position.

Supply Chain Efficiency – Efficient management of supply chains and raw materials can improve profitability and support stock growth.

Risks and Challenges for Samvardhana Motherson Share Price

Global Economic Slowdown – Economic uncertainties or recessions can reduce automobile demand, impacting the company’s growth.

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising prices of raw materials like steel and plastic can affect production costs and profits.

Competition in the Market – Intense competition from other automotive component manufacturers may affect market share.

Regulatory Changes – Compliance with evolving environmental and safety regulations can increase operational costs.

Dependence on Automobile Industry – Heavy reliance on the automotive sector makes the company vulnerable to industry-specific downturns.

