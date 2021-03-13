Share Market Update – Ajax Engineering Share Price target 2025

Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025:- Ajax Engineering’s share price target for 2025 depends on strong infrastructure growth, technological advancements in construction equipment, and government support for development projects. The company’s expansion plans and reliable after-sales service add to its growth potential. Ajax Engineering Share Price on NSE as of 17 February 2025 is 595.40 INR.

Ajax Engineering Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 576.00

High: 609.00

Low: 566.00

Mkt cap: 6,811Cr

P/E ratio: 81.30

Div yield: 0.36

52-wk high: 629.00

52-wk low: 566.00

Ajax Engineering Share Price Chart

Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ajax Engineering Share Price Target Years Ajax Engineering Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 January – Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 February ₹595 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 March ₹600 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 April ₹606 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 May ₹612 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 June ₹618 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 July ₹624 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 August ₹630 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 September ₹636 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 October ₹642 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 November ₹637 Ajax Engineering Share Price Target 2025 December ₹650

Ajax Engineering Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 93.5%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 6.5%

Key Factors Affecting Ajax Engineering Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Ajax Engineering’s share price target for 2025:

Infrastructure Growth: Increased infrastructure and construction activities in India will drive demand for Ajax’s concrete equipment and machinery. Technological Advancements: Innovation in construction equipment, including automation and efficiency improvements, will enhance competitiveness. Government Initiatives: Government projects like Smart Cities, affordable housing, and infrastructure development will boost demand for construction equipment. Expansion Plans: Ajax’s efforts to expand its product range and market presence both domestically and internationally will support growth. Strong After-Sales Service: A robust after-sales service network and customer support enhance brand loyalty and recurring revenue.

Risks and Challenges for Ajax Engineering Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Ajax Engineering’s share price target in 2025:

Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in infrastructure and construction sectors could reduce demand for equipment, affecting revenue. Rising Input Costs: Increasing prices of raw materials like steel and fuel may raise production costs and impact profit margins. Competition: Intense competition from domestic and international construction equipment manufacturers could pressure market share and pricing. Regulatory Changes: Changes in environmental norms, taxation, or import-export policies may impact operations and costs. Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain for components and raw materials could affect production and deliveries.

