Alok Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

Alok Industries Ltd is an Indian textile company known for its diverse range of products. Established in 1986, it specializes in manufacturing and selling textiles, including fabrics, garments, and home textiles. The company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, catering to various sectors like apparel, home furnishings, and industrial textiles. Alok Industries Share Price on NSE as of 3 June 2025 is 19.70 INR. Here will provide you more details on Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Alok Industries Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 19.68

High: 19.94

Low: 19.43

Mkt cap: 9.78KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 30.00

52-wk low: 14.01

Alok Industries Share Price Chart

Alok Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Alok Industries Share Price Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹38 2026 ₹60 2027 ₹73 2028 ₹87 2029 ₹99 2030 ₹112

Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025

Alok Industries share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹38. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Alok Industries Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Expansion into New Markets: Alok Industries’ ability to enter and establish itself in new domestic and international markets will be crucial for growth. Successfully expanding its reach can lead to increased sales and revenue, positively influencing the share price.

Technological Advancements: Investing in advanced manufacturing technologies and processes can enhance operational efficiency and product quality. By adopting innovative solutions, Alok Industries can reduce costs, improve margins, and respond more effectively to market demands, contributing to its overall growth.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Forming partnerships with other companies, retailers, or brands can provide Alok Industries with new business opportunities and access to broader distribution channels. Collaborations that enhance product offerings or leverage complementary strengths can drive growth and positively impact the company’s share price in 2025.

Alok Industries Share Price Target 2030

Alok Industries share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹112. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Alok Industries Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: As consumers become increasingly concerned about sustainability, Alok Industries’ commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing processes and materials will be essential. Adopting sustainable practices can enhance brand loyalty and attract new customers, leading to growth and a positive impact on share price.

Global Economic Conditions: The overall health of the global economy will significantly influence Alok Industries’ growth. Factors such as trade policies, inflation, and economic stability in key markets can affect demand for textiles. A favorable economic environment can lead to increased orders and sales, supporting the company’s share price.

Innovation and Product Diversification: The ability to innovate and diversify its product range will be critical for Alok Industries. Developing new textiles, fabrics, and technology-driven solutions can help the company stay competitive and meet changing consumer preferences. Continued innovation can drive sales growth and positively impact the share price by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Alok Industries Ltd

Promoter: 75%

FII: 2.4%

DII: 0.43%

Public: 22.17%

Alok Industries Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 37.09B -32.69% Operating expense 14.03B -29.83% Net income -8.16B 3.59% Net profit margin -22.01 -43.20% Earnings per share — — EBITDA -893.90M -275.31% Effective tax rate -0.62% —

