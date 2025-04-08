Stock Market Update – Anthem Stock Price Prediction 2025

Anthem Share Price Target 2025:- Elevance Health Inc. (formerly Anthem Inc.) is projected to experience moderate growth in its share price by 2025. Analyst forecasts suggest an average price target of approximately $499.85, with estimates ranging from $454.39 to $545.31. These projections are based on the company’s stable financial performance and strategic initiatives in the healthcare sector. Anthem Share Price on NYSE as of 9 April 2025 is 430.90 USD.

Elevance Health Inc: Current Market Overview

Open: 455.05

High: 458.75

Low: 426.19

Mkt cap: 9.58KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 567.26

52-wk low: 362.21

Anthem Share Price Chart

Anthem Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Anthem Share Price Target Years Anthem Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Anthem Share Price Target 2025 January – Anthem Share Price Target 2025 February – Anthem Share Price Target 2025 March – Anthem Share Price Target 2025 April USD 470 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 May USD 490 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 June USD 510 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 July USD 520 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 August USD 530 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 September USD 540 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 October USD 550 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 November USD 560 Anthem Share Price Target 2025 December USD 570

Key Factors Affecting Anthem Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence the growth of Elevance Health’s (formerly Anthem Inc.) share price target for 2025:

Earnings Performance: Elevance Health has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2025, projecting adjusted earnings between $34.15 and $34.85 per diluted share. Strong earnings can enhance investor confidence and positively impact the share price. Analyst Price Targets: Analyst projections for Elevance Health’s stock price in 2025 vary, with targets ranging from $338.35 to $674.10, and an average one-year price target of $576.53. These targets reflect differing expectations about the company’s future performance. Market Position and Growth Strategies: Elevance Health’s position in the healthcare industry and its strategies for growth, such as expanding services or entering new markets, can significantly influence its financial performance and stock valuation.​ Regulatory Environment: Changes in healthcare regulations and policies can impact operational costs and reimbursement rates, affecting profitability and, consequently, the stock price.​ Economic and Market Conditions: Broader economic factors, including inflation rates, economic growth, and market volatility, can influence investor sentiment and impact the company’s share price.

Risks and Challenges for Anthem Share Price

Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, faces several risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:​

Rising Medical Costs: The company has experienced increased medical expenses, particularly in its Medicaid segment, leading to a higher medical loss ratio of 89.5% in the third quarter of 2024. This trend may continue to pressure profitability. Declining Medicaid Enrollment: Elevance Health reported a 15% decrease in Medicaid membership from 2023 to 2024, which could impact revenue streams and overall financial performance. Regulatory and Legislative Risks: Changes in healthcare policies and regulations, such as adjustments to Medicare Advantage rates, pose uncertainties that may affect the company’s operations and reimbursement structures. Insider Stock Sales: Recent insider transactions, including significant stock sales by company executives, might signal potential concerns about future performance and could influence investor sentiment. ​ Public Relations Challenges: Policy decisions, such as the attempted implementation of anesthesia time limits, have led to public backlash, potentially impacting the company’s reputation and customer trust.

