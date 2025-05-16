Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) is a leading public sector company in India, specializing in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Established in 1978, the company plays a vital role in supporting Indian agriculture by providing high-quality fertilizers such as urea and complex fertilizers, which help farmers improve crop yields. RCF Share Price on NSE as of 16 May 2025 is 148.70 INR. Here will provide you more details on RCF Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: 146.15

High Price: 152.00

Low Price: 146.00

Previous Close: 145.01

Volume: 11,371,316

Value (Lacs): 16,927.34

P/E ratio: 30.98

Div yield: 0.83%

52-wk high: 245.00

52-wk low: 101.15

Mkt cap: 8,212Cr

Face Value: 10

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) with their approximate market capital:

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL)

Market Capital: ₹4,500 Crores Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC)

Market Capital: ₹6,800 Crores Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd

Market Capital: ₹15,000 Crores Coromandel International Ltd

Market Capital: ₹48,000 Crores Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Market Capital: ₹9,200 Crores

RCF Share Price Chart

RCF Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 to 2030

RCF Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹250 2026 ₹270 2027 ₹290 2028 ₹310 2029 ₹330 2030 ₹350

RCF Share Price Target 2025

RCF share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹250. Here are three key factors that could affect Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Expansion and Modernization Projects: RCF’s ability to expand production capacity and modernize its plants can drive growth. Successful completion of these projects will enable the company to meet rising demand more efficiently, potentially boosting revenue and share value. Sustainability and Green Initiatives: Increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices and eco-friendly fertilizers could influence RCF’s growth. Investment in green technologies and the development of environmentally friendly products can enhance RCF’s market position and attract new customers, positively affecting its share price. Global Fertilizer Market Trends: The company’s performance will also depend on global market conditions, such as changes in fertilizer demand, trade policies, or export opportunities. Favorable trends in the international market can create new revenue streams, strengthening RCF’s financial performance and share price outlook.

RCF Share Price Target 2030

RCF share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹350. Here are three key factors that could affect Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Shift Toward Sustainable Fertilizers: As global agriculture increasingly shifts toward sustainable and organic practices, RCF’s investment in eco-friendly and bio-based fertilizers will be critical. Adapting to this demand could position the company as a leader in green fertilizers, driving long-term growth. Technological Advancements: Embracing advanced technologies in production and distribution, such as automation, precision farming solutions, and digital supply chain management, can enhance RCF’s operational efficiency. These improvements can lead to cost savings and improved profitability, positively impacting its share price. Climate Change and Agricultural Adaptation: Climate change could significantly alter agricultural practices, affecting fertilizer demand. RCF’s ability to innovate and offer products that help farmers adapt to changing environmental conditions, such as drought-resistant fertilizers, will be key to ensuring steady growth and a strong market presence by 2030.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 75.00%

Retail And Others: 22.24%

Foreign Institutions: 2.48%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.3%

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Financials Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 169.81B -20.84% Operating expense 63.13B -18.15% Net income 2.25B -76.69% Net profit margin 1.33 -70.44% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 5.14B -67.28% Effective tax rate 25.20% —

