Trident Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Trident Ltd is a leading Indian company known for its diversified business, primarily focusing on textiles and paper. Established in 1990, Trident is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of terry towels and has a strong presence in home textiles, including bed linens and yarns. Trident Share Price on NSE as of 15 May 2025 is 28.92 INR. Here will provide you more details on Trident Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Trident Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹28.55

High Price: ₹29.00

Low Price: ₹28.55

Previous Close: ₹28.52

Volume: 6,334,767

Value (Lacs): ₹1,832.01

P/E ratio: 49.55

Div yield: 1.87%

52-wk high: ₹52.90

52-wk low: ₹23.11

Mkt cap: ₹14,737Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Trident Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Trident Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Welspun India Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$1.3 billion

A global leader in home textiles, Welspun is known for its strong presence in towels, bed linens, and rugs, competing with Trident in the textiles sector. Indo Count Industries Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$350 million

Specializing in bed linens and other home textile products, Indo Count is a key competitor to Trident in the global home textiles market. Raymond Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$1 billion

Known for its textile and apparel business, Raymond competes with Trident in the yarn and fabric segments, offering high-quality textile products. Himatsingka Seide Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$200 million

Himatsingka operates in the home textiles space, focusing on bed and bath products, making it a competitor to Trident in the premium textile market. Vardhman Textiles Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$2.1 billion

Vardhman is a leading player in textiles, including yarn and fabric, competing with Trident in the yarn manufacturing and textile space.

Trident Share Price Chart

Trident Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Trident Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹45 2026 ₹55 2027 ₹65 2028 ₹75 2029 ₹85 2030 ₹95

Trident Share Price Target 2025

Trident share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹45. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Trident Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Sustainability and Green Practices : Increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products will push companies like Trident to focus on sustainable practices. If Trident continues to invest in environmentally friendly manufacturing, such as water conservation and renewable energy, it could attract more customers and investors, driving growth and positively impacting its share price by 2025.

Diversification and New Market Penetration : Trident’s efforts to diversify its product offerings and enter new geographical markets will be crucial for future growth. Expanding its presence in fast-growing markets like Asia and Africa, while strengthening its global distribution network, can significantly boost revenues and share price.

Economic Growth and Consumer Demand: The overall economic environment, both in India and globally, will play a key role. Rising disposable incomes and consumer spending, especially in the home textile segment, will support Trident’s sales growth. If the global economy remains stable and demand for premium home textiles increases, it will positively affect Trident’s share price in 2025.

Trident Share Price Target 2030

Trident share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹95. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Trident Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing : By 2030, Trident’s ability to adopt and implement advanced manufacturing technologies, such as automation, AI, and efficient production systems, will be crucial. These innovations can reduce costs, improve product quality, and increase output, positively impacting the company’s profitability and share price.

Global Market Expansion and Brand Recognition : Trident’s continued focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing brand recognition in international markets will be key to its long-term growth. Establishing a strong presence in emerging markets, along with maintaining leadership in developed markets, could boost its revenues and share price over the long term.

Sustainability and Circular Economy Practices: Increasing global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products will play a vital role in Trident’s future. If the company continues to invest in sustainability initiatives, such as using recycled materials and minimizing environmental impact, it could strengthen its brand appeal, attract more customers, and positively influence its share price by 2030.

Trident Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73.68%

FII: 3.02%

DII: 0.1%

Public: 23.2%

Trident Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 68.09B 7.53% Operating expense 27.35B 19.81% Net income 3.50B -20.70% Net profit margin 5.13 -26.29% Earnings per share 0.69 -17.88% EBITDA 9.09B -2.09% Effective tax rate 26.60% —

